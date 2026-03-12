Former selector Sandeep Patil refuted Yograj Singh’s claims that MS Dhoni dropped Yuvraj Singh from Team India, stating Dhoni never suggested it. Patil added that Yograj’s criticism came from a father’s emotions, while Dhoni and Yuvraj maintained a professional relationship throughout their careers.

Former India cricketer-turned-coach Yograj Singh has often gone on record to criticize ex-captain MS Dhoni for allegedly affecting his son Yuvraj Singh’s international career, claiming that the legendary wicketkeeper-batter influenced selection decisions.

Yograj, who played only Test and six ODIs for Team India from 1980 to 1981, had developed personal frustrations over his son’s career trajectory, especially after returning to international cricket following cancer recovery, and frequently aired his grievances in the media, often blaming Dhoni for ‘ruining’ Yuvraj’s career when he was captain of the side.

Yuvraj Singh has never acknowledged his father’s public statements, though he maintained a professional relationship with Dhoni throughout his career. Off the field, Yuvraj and Dhoni have remained on professional terms, without letting the controversies affect their cricketing camaraderie.

Sandeep Patil Debunked Yograj’s Claims

Sandeep Patil served as a chief selector from 2012 to 2016, when many of the alleged controversies arose. Speaking on Vicky Lalwani’s YouTube channel, Sandeep dismissed Yograj Singh’s allegations of MS Dhoni influencing Yuvraj Singh’s selection,

“Dhoni never ever said that, please drop Yuvraj Singh. Never ever. I’m going on record,” the ex-chief selector revealed (32:20)

“During our four-year team (as national selector), whenever we got an opportunity to meet and sit with MS during selection meetings, on tour, or during matches, not once did Mahendra Singh Dhoni say drop Yuvraj Singh.

“He had total confidence in the selection committee. He didn’t say anything," he added.

During his term as a chief selector, Sandeep Singh took bold decisions, including dropping senior players like Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, and current head coach Gautam Gambhir from the team at various points.

Though the veto power lies with the captain, as revealed by Sandeep Patil, MS Dhoni exercised it to influence the selection decisions, leaving the final calls to the selection committee instead.

Yograj Singh’s Misdirected Blame at MS Dhoni

Further speaking about Yograj Singh’s repeated criticism of MS Dhoni, Sandeep Patil suggested that the remarks stemmed from emotional attachment to his son’s international career rather than the actual selection process, adding that the blame directed at Dhoni by Yograj was misplaced.

“A father feeling strongly about his son is not wrong. But the blame is being placed in the wrong place," Sandeep on Yograj’s anger.

MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh played together for India from 2004 to 2017, forming a key part of the team’s middle order and sharing several memorable moments, including triumphs in the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 Cricket World Cup.

Yuvraj retired from his illustrious career in 2019, two years after playing his last international match in an ODI against the West Indies. Dhoni, on the other hand, announced his international retirement in 2020, almost a year after playing his last match in the Indian jersey in a 2019 ODI World Cup semifinal against New Zealand.

