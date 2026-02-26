After a heavy loss threatening their T20 World Cup semifinal hopes, India must win their next Super 8 match. Irfan Pathan urges focusing on victory over net run rate and suggests Suryakumar Yadav bat at No. 3 to strengthen the struggling top order.

Former India cricketer turned commentator, Irfan Pathan, gave blunt advice to the Men in Blue ahead of a crucial T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday, February 26.

Following a heavy 76-run defeat to South Africa, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side’s NRR plummeted to -3.888, putting their semifinal hopes in serious jeopardy. The Men in Blue’s path to the semifinal further received a setback after West Indies’ commanding 107-run victory over Zimbabwe significantly boosted their net run rate (NRR) and strengthened their position in Super 8 Group 1 standings.

South Africa and the West Indies’ NRR currently stand at +3.800 and +5.350, leaving India with a massive gap to bridge if qualification comes down to net run rate. With just Super 8 fixtures, the Men in Blue not only need victories but also convincing margins to stay in contention for the semifinal.

‘The Priority Should Be Winning the Game First’

As India are set to face Zimbabwe in a crucial Super 8 clash, former cricketer Irfan Pathan has urged the Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue to ignore net run rate, instead focus on getting a win.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Pathan stated that Team India must priortize securing those two crucial Super 8 and avoid the temptation of chasing unrealistic NRR targets, warning that such an approach could backfire and derail their chances of staying alive in the tournament.

“I really hope that approach of playing for net run-rate does not come into play at the start of the game. The priority should be winning the game first. So, perform well and try to win. Only then should you think about the run-rate,” the 2007 T20 World Cup winner said.

“If you start thinking about chasing the net run-rate of, say, the West Indies, that is almost impossible. That would mean beating teams like Zimbabwe and the West Indies by a margin of 100 runs, which is not easy in T20 cricket. So, I sincerely hope that when the Indian team plays these next two matches, the main focus is simply on winning first," he added.

The Men in Blue had an unbeaten run in the group stage, winning all four matches against the USA, Pakistan, Namibia, and the Netherlands. However, Team India’s quest to defend the title had hit a roadblock in such a way that their heavy defeat to South Africa not only dented their confidence but also left them relying on other results, making the remaining Super 8 matches virtual must-win encounters to keep their semifinal hopes alive.

Suryakumar Yadav at No. 3? A Tactical Call India Must Consider

Apart from semifinal chances, Team India’s top order of the batting line-up, which consists of Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Tilak Varma, has also come under heavy scrutiny after inconsistent starts in the Super 8 against South Africa.

The left-heavy top order has enabled the opposition’s bowlers to exploit favourable match-ups early on, particularly using off-spin to create pressure and strike inside the powerplay. Irfan Pathan believes that having Suryakumar Yadav bat at No.3 could break the monotony of the left-handed top-order, stating it could disrupt opposition match-ups, though it comes with the risk of exposing him early to the new ball.

“I think Surya can bat at number three. From the team’s perspective, I understand the conservative approach, especially because Abhishek has been getting out early. In the last game, Ishan Kishan got out in the first over. You do not want to expose Suryakumar Yadav at number three when he is so effective in the middle overs, striking at 160,” Irfan Pathan said.

“If something goes wrong with the new ball, just one good delivery can get him out. So, I understand the thinking. However, they still need to consider batting Suryakumar Yadav at number three to break the monotony of having three left-handers at the top,” he added.

The trio of Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Tilak Varma combined scored just 67 runs against off-spinners in the ongoing edition of the tournament, highlighting the top-order’s struggle. Therefore, promoting Suryakumar Yadav at No.3 could counter the left-heavy top order and give India a stronger chance to accelerate against opposition bowlers early.