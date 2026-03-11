Jitesh Sharma missed India’s T20 World Cup squad due to a last-minute change, but found solace spending his father Mohan Sharma’s final days with him. The experience gave perspective beyond cricket. Now, embracing family responsibilities, he prepares for IPL 2026, determined to channel his personal growth into on-field performance.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma was one of the strong contenders to get picked to India’s squad for the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2026. When the BCCI selection committee announced the 15-member squad, Jitesh Sharma’s name was missing from the list.

Instead, the selectors picked Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan as wicketkeeper-batters and Rinku Singh to fill a key middle-order batting slot. Despite being in the World Cup plans, Jitesh Sharma was left out at the last moment due to a change in team combination, missing the chance to feature in the playing XI for the T20I series against New Zealand and the marquee event.

This was a big setback for Jitesh Sharma, but the wicketkeeper-batter found solace in being with his father, Mohan Sharma, who passed away on February 1, in his final days, a period that became far more meaningful with cricketing disappointment.

‘Dad Needed Me More Than The World Cup’

Jitesh Sharma admitted he was disappointed over being excluded from the India squad for the T20 World Cup, but he realised that being with his ailing father was far more important than the tournament, a moment that brought perspective and lasting meaning beyond the highs and lows of cricket.

“When I got the news of my non-selection, I was a little bit disheartened. I am also a human. I can feel sad and bad. But later on, as time went by, the sad time becomes short," Jitesh told Press Trust of India (PTI).

“But later on, my dad got ill. And he passed away on the 1st of Feb. So, I was with him for seven days. Afterward, I got to know that my dad needed me more than the World Cup.

“After that, I didn't have any sad feelings, any regret, or anything for anyone or for myself also. I am not angry or anything," he added.

Jitesh Sharma didn’t reveal the reason behind his father’s passing, but Mohan Sharma had suffered a brief illness over the last few days of his life, during which he stayed by his side, cherishing the final moments of his father before bidding a heartfelt farewell and finding comfort in having been there when it mattered most.

Jitesh Happy to Take Care of Father in His Final Days

Jitesh Sharma was happy to have taken care of his father in his final days rather than being on the field for the T20 World Cup. The RCB wicketkeeper-batter expressed his happiness over the Men in Blue’s triumph, lauding the entire team for working hard towards the goal with a vision they had planned during the Asia Cup.

“I was grateful that God gave me the opportunity to stay with my dad for seven days. So, I was able to take care of him,” the 32-year-old said.

“And I enjoyed watching the World Cup on TV at home. It's a very different feeling. It gives you lots of pressure rather than playing. And I was very happy for the boys, because whatever vision the coach, captain, and the rest of the boys had seen from the Asia Cup, I think they fulfilled their promise and worked hard towards the goal,” he added.

Jitesh Sharma was part of the India squad for the Asia Cup. He featured in the T20I series against Australia and South Africa. However, the RCB wicketkeeper-batter missed out on the T20 World Cup squad due to a last-minute change in team combination, which saw Ishan Kishan preferred as the wicketkeeper at the top alongside Abhishek Sharma.

Taking Over Family Responsibility

Further speaking about his personal life, Jitesh Sharma revealed how the passing away of his father made him step in and take the responsibility of his family, including his mother and younger sibling, as an elder brother, balancing family duties while focusing on his cricketing career and preparing for his future opportunities on the field.

“I can't forget that thing, and I don't want to forget that thing because he is not there anymore. When you lose your dad, after a few days you get to know that you are now responsible for taking decisions in your family as the elder son,” Jitesh said.

“And that's it - to take care of your mother, brother and family. So, I'm someone who can't show my feelings to them and can't be weak in front of them because they are looking at me while playing cricket, also. And I have to accept it," he added.

Jitesh Sharma will return to action when the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on SunRisers Hyderabad in the opening match of the IPL 2026 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 8.

