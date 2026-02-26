Following Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup 2026 exit after defeat to New Zealand, Kumar Sangakkara voiced disappointment and warned the team must adapt to modern cricket or risk irrelevance, calling for urgent course correction at all levels.

Former Sri Lanka captain and batting legend Kumar Sangakkara didn’t shy away from expressing his disillusionment over the Dasun Shanaka-led side’s exit from the T20 World Cup 2026 following a 61-run defeat to New Zealand in the Super 8 clash at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday, February 25.

With a 169-run target, Sri Lanka succumbed to pressure as they were restricted to 107/8 in 20 overs. The co-host lost half of their side for just 46 in 10.3 overs before being further reduced to 77/7 in 15 overs, eventually folding for 107 to crash out of the tournament with a second consecutive Super 8 defeat. Sri Lanka had earlier lost to England, which had already put them on the verge of elimination.

Only Kamindu Mendis (31) and Dunith Wellalege (29) showed some resistance to New Zealand’s disciplined bowling attack, but their efforts were far from enough to prevent a comprehensive defeat.

‘There is a Lot of Hurt All Around’

With Sri Lanka exiting from the T20 World Cup following two successive Super 8 losses, Kumar Sangakkara couldn’t hide his disappointment over the team’s poor performance in a crucial stage of the marquee event.

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), Sangakkara expressed the pain and frustration surrounding the team, admitting that both the players and fans were deeply hurt by yet another disappointing campaign.

“There is a lot of hurt all round. The fans devastated, disappointed, angry. The players are hurting badly too. I have been in similar dressing rooms. It’s not easy. But this responsibility comes with the turf. It’s a burden and a great privilege to represent your country,” Sangakkara wrote.

Since winning their last T20 World Cup in 2014, Sri Lanka haven’t reached the semifinals in subsequent editions of the marquee event, highlighting a prolonged decline from their golden era. Kumar Sangakkara was part of Sri Lanka’s golden generation that reached at least the semifinals in four consecutive editions between 2009 and 2014, winning the title in 2014 after finishing runners-up twice.

‘We Haven’t Adapted’

Further speaking on Sri Lanka’s disappointing T20 World Cup campaign, Sangakkara stressed that the team must evolve to meet the demands of modern T20 cricket, warning that repeating the same mistakes without adaptation could push the former champions towards irrelevance.

“There is a lot of work to be done at all levels to course correct. We can’t do the same things over and over and expect different results when the cricket world around us has evolved so quickly. We haven’t adapted, and the danger is irrelevance,” former Sri Lanka captain.

As Sri Lanka’s quest for the second T20 World Cup triumph came to an end, they will look to finish their disappointing campaign on a high note when they take on Pakistan in their final Super 8 fixture at the Pallekale International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Saturday, February 28.

However, Pakistan will now need a win, and a big one, against Sri Lanka in their final Super 8 match, while also hoping England defeat New Zealand, with net run rate likely deciding who joins England in the semifinals.