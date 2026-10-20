Sarfaraz Khan smashed 154 for Mumbai against Himachal Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy, extending his domestic dominance. Despite a first-class average of 64.02, his absence from the India A and Test squads has sparked outrage among fans demanding his inclusion.

The Mumbai star batter Sarfaraz Khan has yet again proven why he remains one of the most prolific run-scorers in Indian domestic cricket. In Mumbai’s second Ranji Trophy 2026 match against Himachal Pradesh, the middle-order batter made a statement knock at Luhnu Cricket Stadium in Bilaspur.

Resuming the first-innings batting with an overnight total of 398/4 in 123 overs, with Sarfaraz and Akash Anand batting on 139 and 58, respectively, and a 249-run lead on Day 3, the former converted his overnight knock into a masterful 154 off 228 balls, steering 42-time champions into a position of total dominance.

Sarfaraz Khan’s 210-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Akash took Mumbai past the 400-run mark, and a lead of 292 against Himachal Pradesh’s first-innings total of 140, before the former was dismissed by Jitender Rana at 432/5.

Also Read: National Cricket Club announces talent hunt for underprivileged youth

Sarfaraz Khan Continues To Make His Case Through Domestic Cricket

At a time when selectors are weighing options for the upcoming Test squad extensions, Sarfaraz’s latest masterclass ensures his name cannot be brushed aside. The 28-year-old has been grinding out in the Indian domestic cricket circuit year after year, but he hasn’t been receiving consistent opportunities in Test cricket.

Despite a breakthrough Test series against England, where he aggregated 200 runs, including three fifties, at an average of 50 in five innings, followed by a 150-run innings against New Zealand, Sarfaraz Khan’s place in the squad has not been cemented. The Mumbai batter was included in the India Test squad for the Sri Lanka series as a replacement for injured Sai Sudharsan.

Sarfaraz Khan has not been part of the India A system, including the upcoming three-match unofficial Test series against New Zealand A, starting on October 24, raising fresh questions over whether the team management views him strictly as a red-ball backup or part of the core long-term transition.

Scroll to load tweet…

Out of the previous six Ranji Trophy seasons, Sarfaraz Khan has aggregated over 800 runs in three editions of the prestigious red-ball tournament. His 928-run campaign in the 2010-20 Ranji Trophy season and a staggering 982 runs in the 2021-22 edition remain golden benchmarks of consistency in modern domestic cricket.

In the last Ranji Trophy season, Sarfaraz has amassed 429 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 53.62 in nine innings, proving that his hunger for big runs and relentless domestic consistency remain completely unabated.

‘Break The Door Down': Fans Demand More Opportunities for Sarfaraz

Sarfaraz Khan’s 154-run knock and his consistent performance in Indian domestic red-ball cricket have sparked debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts demanding more opportunities for the Mumbai batter in the India setup.

Taking to their X handles, many users called Sarfaraz the ‘new Mr. Consistent’ and argued that he deserved a place in the national team, while others urged selectors to include him in the India A setup, highlighting his consistent run-scoring in domestic cricket over the years.

Another section of fans questioned his exclusion from the upcoming New Zealand series, with one user arguing that he should have been selected ahead of Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal. Others praised his 154-run knock and urged the selectors to reward his sustained domestic performances with regular opportunities in the India setup.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Sarfaraz Khan’s First-Class cricket has been far too prolific to ignore, turning every domestic masterclass into a public referendum on the national team's selection policy. In 65 matches, the Mumbai batter has aggregated 5314 runs, including 18 centuries and 16 fifties, at an average of 64.02 in 96 innings.

It remains to be seen whether the new national selection panel, led by Pragyan Ojha, finally answers the mounting public and statistical pressure by locking him in as a permanent fixture of India's Test future.

Also Read: Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Sutar's historic 400, Badoni's double ton