Roundglass Hockey Academy won a shootout thriller on Day 10 of the Punjab Hockey League 2026 in Mohali. Meanwhile, Ghumanhera Risers Academy upset Naval Tata Hockey Academy, and Surjit Hockey Academy registered a commanding 6-0 victory.

Mohali (Punjab) [India], November 29 (ANI): Roundglass Hockey Academy and Odisha Naval Tata High Performance Centre played out a thrilling 3-3 draw, with the former winning on shootout on Day 10 of the third edition of the Punjab Hockey League 2026, which is being played in Mohali. Roundglass secured the bonus point after prevailing in the shootout; in another match between teams in the top four, Ghumanhera Risers Academy, New Delhi produced an upset to defeat Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Jamshedpur 2-1.

Roundglass Hockey Academy secured a bonus point at the end of a thrilling shootout against Odisha Naval Tata High Performance Centre. Odisha Naval Tata Hockey HPC made an immediate impact, taking the lead inside the opening minute through a penalty corner converted by Deonath Nanwar. Roundglass Hockey Academy responded swiftly in the fifth minute via a Jobanpreet Singh field goal before Uttkarsh converted a penalty corner in the 18th minute to give the hosts a 2-1 lead at half-time. Sachin extended Roundglass's advantage to 3-1 with a field goal five minutes into the third quarter. However, the Bhubaneswar outfit mounted a spirited comeback, as Binyananda Singh Yumkham pulled one back from open play in the 42nd minute before Mohan Majhi converted a penalty corner in the 47th minute to restore parity and force a shootout. In the tie-breaker, goalkeeper Jeevan made three crucial saves while Uttkarsh, Jarman Singh, and Nitesh Sharma converted their attempts to seal the 3-2 shootout victory and claim the bonus point for the hosts.

Ghumanhera Risers held off a determined challenge from Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Jamshedpur to secure a hard-fought 2-1 victory in the final match of the day. The Delhi outfit made a strong start, breaking the deadlock late in the opening quarter when Tashu netted a field goal in the 13th minute. Naval Tata Hockey Academy equalised through their captain Md Jaeed, who converted a penalty corner in the 31st minute to restore parity at 1-1. Ghumanhera Risers Academy reclaimed the lead seven minutes later when Siddarth converted a penalty corner in the 38th minute. The Jamshedpur side pushed hard for an equaliser throughout a tense final quarter, but Ghumanhera Risers Academy maintained their defensive discipline to preserve their slim lead and claim all three points.

In the opening match of the day, Surjit Hockey Academy delivered a commanding performance to register a 6-0 victory over Republican Sports Club, Mumbai, in the opening match of the day. Surjit Hockey Academy broke the deadlock in the second quarter when Kashishpreet Singh netted a field goal in the 16th minute. They tightened their grip on the contest before the interval, as Akshit Singh converted a penalty corner in the 25th minute and Charanjeet Singh added a field goal in the 28th minute to establish a 3-0 cushion at half-time. Surjit Hockey Academy maintained their momentum in the third quarter, with Mandeep Singh scoring twice from open play in the 32nd and 35th minutes to complete a quickfire brace, before Diljit Singh converted a penalty corner in the 45th minute. Surjit Hockey Academy maintained their defensive discipline to preserve their clean sheet and claim all three points.

At the end of Day 10, Roundglass Hockey Academy maintained their position in the top of the standings with 17 points from six matches, while Odisha Naval Tata Hockey HPC, Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Jamshedpur and Ghumanhera Risers followed in second, third and fourth, respectively with 15 points. Organised jointly by Roundglass Hockey Academy and Hockey Punjab, the Punjab Hockey League aims to provide extensive match exposure to players from the grassroots level and contribute meaningfully to their professional and personal development. (ANI)