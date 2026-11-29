Shillong Lajong FC hosts Rajasthan United in a key Indian Football League clash. Both sides aim for a top-three spot, with hosts eager to end a losing streak while the visitors seek to maintain momentum following a recent big win.

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], November 29 (ANI): Shillong Lajong FC will host Rajasthan United FC in Match 26 of the Indian Football League 2026–27 at the SSA Stadium in Shillong on Sunday, November 29. With both sides separated by just one point after five matches, the encounter presents an opportunity for either team to strengthen its position in the league standings as the league enters its sixth match week. Shillong Lajong are currently sixth with seven points from five matches, having registered two wins, one draw and two defeats. Rajasthan United occupy seventh place with six points, having won twice and lost three times. While the hosts will be keen to arrest a two-match losing run, the visitors arrive in Shillong on the back of an emphatic 4-0 victory over Mohammedan SC.

Birendra Thapa’s side began their campaign with an unbeaten run of three matches, including victories over Mohammedan SC and Sreenidi Deccan FC, either side of a draw against Chanmari FC. However, consecutive 1-2 defeats against Dempo SC and Nagaland United SC have halted their early momentum. Against Nagaland, Shillong conceded twice inside the opening 17 minutes before substitute Tremiki Lamurong pulled one back in the 63rd minute. Their comeback hopes were further dented when midfielder Damaitphang Lyngdoh was shown a straight red card in the 83rd minute. Lyngdoh's suspension will be a significant concern for Head Coach Birendra Thapa, who identified the midfielder as one of the key pillars of his side.

“Definitely I'm going to miss Damite for tomorrow's match because, for me, Lyngdoh, Leah and Gary, they are the backbone of the team in the middle,” Thapa said during the pre-match press conference. He, however, expressed confidence in the squad's depth, adding, “It's for the players on the bench to come up and give their best.” Despite the recent setbacks, Thapa believes his team is in a positive frame of mind ahead of the home fixture. “Players are looking very positive despite the two back-to-back losses, but I'm sure the boys will do good and will bounce back and will come back with good results tomorrow,” he said. The Shillong coach also highlighted the importance of securing three points, which could take his side back into the top three, depending on other results. “Tomorrow's match is very important. If we win, then again we are in the top three and it will give a boost to the team,” he added.

Shillong will look towards Tremiki Lamurong to provide an attacking spark after the forward scored in consecutive matches against Sreenidi Deccan and Nagaland United. Everbrightson Sana and Jota will also be important in the final third, while Joedson dos Santos offers an additional threat from set-pieces. With Lyngdoh unavailable, the responsibility will fall on the remaining midfielders to maintain the team's rhythm and provide a link between defence and attack. Midfielder Lamlallian echoed the coach's confidence, stressing that the squad is determined to respond for its supporters. “We have been training for this match for the last three days, so we are prepared well. The boys want to give our all for the fans, and we want to bounce back and get back on track as title contenders,” he said. Acknowledging Lyngdoh's importance, he added, “His absence will affect us a little bit, but even the players coming in from the bench are giving it their all, so we will manage.”

Rajasthan United, meanwhile, will look to build on their impressive performance against Mohammedan SC, where four second-half goals secured a comprehensive away victory. Adrian Castellano opened the scoring with a free-kick in the 62nd minute, followed by Brijesh Giri's strike four minutes later. Judah Garcia converted a penalty before Thomyo Shimray completed the scoring in stoppage time. The result lifted Rajasthan from ninth to seventh in the standings. Head Coach Vikrant Sharma, who took charge after the team's opening three matches, will be looking to build consistency following the victory. His first match in charge ended in a 1-4 defeat to Chanmari FC, but the subsequent result in Kolkata offered an encouraging response. Sharma, however, is aware of the challenge that awaits his side in Shillong.

“Playing Shillong in Shillong is always tough, everybody knows that. We are taking the match with all seriousness. It doesn't make a difference what the result of the last match was; they are always a good side,” he said. Rajasthan will also have to contend with the passionate home support at the SSA Stadium. Sharma believes mental strength and keeping things simple will be crucial for his players. “You cannot stop fans from shouting, so the second-best option is that you have to be mentally strong, keep doing things in a very simple, basic way, don't do anything fancy and just play the game,” he said. Castellano's set-piece quality, Garcia's attacking involvement and the movement of Shimray and Giri will be central to Rajasthan's plans. Shimray, in particular, has been influential in recent matches, having scored against both Samaleswari SC and Mohammedan, while also assisting Brijesh Giri in the former fixture. Rajasthan United defender Lalfelkima also underlined the significance of the encounter, pointing to the confidence he has gained from increased playing time this season.

“Because of the minutes I get, I get more confidence game by game. The feeling is good and the confidence is coming back,” he said. Looking ahead to Sunday's fixture, he added, “Tomorrow is a very important match because one match can change the whole table.” With Shillong seeking to rediscover their early-season form and Rajasthan aiming to build on their latest victory, the contest promises to be closely fought. The hosts will need to overcome the absence of a key midfielder and make the most of home advantage, while the visitors will look to carry their attacking confidence into another challenging away fixture. A win for either side would take them to top three in the standings and could prove important in shaping their position as the league progresses. The match will be telecast live on DD Sports and streamed live on Zee5, the WAVES app and the YouTube channels of Zee5 and Unite8 Sports and is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 PM IST. (ANI)