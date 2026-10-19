Mumbai-born Chinmay Sutar made history with an unbeaten 400 for Mizoram against Nagaland in the Ranji Trophy. He became only the second player after BB Nimbalkar to score a quadruple century in the tournament, surpassing Prithvi Shaw’s 379.

The Mumbai-born Mizoram batter Chinmay Sutar etched his name in Ranji Trophy history during the Plate A match of the ongoing season against Nagaland at the Nagaland Cricket Association (NCA) Stadium in Dimapur on Monday, October 19.

Mizoram declared their first-innings batting at 581/9 in 154.1 overs. Chinmay Sutar had a record-breaking outing as he played an unbeaten innings of 400 off 517 balls, including 46 fours and 7 sixes, surpassing Prithvi Shaw’s 379 to become only the second batter after BB Nimbalkar to score 400 in Ranji Trophy history.

Mizoram’s second-best batter in the first innings was Jehu Anderson, who scored 69 off 151 balls, including 9 fours, and formed a 168-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Chinmay Sutar, but the biggest partnership of the innings came for the last wicket, with quadruple centurion and Lalrempuia Chhakchhuak adding an unbeaten 189-run stand.

Also Read: Chinmay Sutar smashes 400*, second-highest score in Ranji history

Chinmay Sutar Joins Elite List

When the legendary Indian domestic batter BB Nimbalkar achieved the feat of becoming the first batter from India to record a quadruple century, scoring an unbeaten 443 during Maharashtra’s Ranji Trophy match against Kathiawar in December 1948, no one knew it would take nearly eight decades for another batter to breach the 400-run milestone in India's premier domestic tournament.

The last batter who came close to joining Nimbalkar on an elusive list was Prithvi Shaw, whose magnificent 379-run knock for Mumbai in a 2023 Ranji Trophy match against Assam stood as the highest individual score in the tournament for over three decades prior to Sutar's monumental achievement.

Now, after 78 years, the Ranji Trophy witnessed only its second-ever quadruple centurion as Sutar batted with supreme concentration, guiding Mizoram's innings from start to finish. His marathon 517-ball innings powered his team to a commanding position, turning heads across the domestic circuit and etching his name alongside global First-Class legends.

Scroll to load tweet…

Chinmay Sutar might be the second Indian batter after BB Nimbalkar to score a quadruple century in First-Class cricket, but he is the 10th batter after Archie MacLaren, Bill Ponsford, Don Bradman, Nimbalkar, Hanif Mohammad, Aftab Baloch, Graeme Hick, Brian Lara, and Sam Northeast to score 400 or more in a single innings in men's First-Class cricket history.

With this, Chinmay’s name has been etched alongside the legends of the sport, cementing a legacy that will echo through the history of domestic cricket.

Who Is Chinmay Sutar?

Chinmay Sutar hails from Mumbai, where he began his cricketing journey and is the son of Rajesh Suthar, who famously opened the innings with the legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy.

Sutar was part of Mumbai’s cricket system, having represented the state in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, making his List A debut against Maharashtra earlier in January 2026. He also played for the India U-23 team in the 2019 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup. He was also part of the Mumbai squad that travelled to Oman to play a series of limited-overs matches against Oman in 2021.

Since Chinmay Sutar wasn’t getting opportunities to play in First-Class cricket for his home team, Mumbai, the 29-year-old decided to take a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and move to Mizoram as a professional guest player to revive his red-ball career.

In his debut First-Class match, Chinmay scored 35 and 99 in both innings of the Ranji Trophy match against Manipur this season. Now, he has followed up with a historic unbeaten 400 against Nagaland, a remarkable achievement that has revived his First-Class career and placed him among the biggest names in Indian domestic cricket.

In three First-Class innings, Chinmay Sutar has scored 534 runs at an average of 267.00, remaining unbeaten in one innings. Additionally, the Mumbai-born batter played for Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals in the Mumbai T20 League, scoring 212 runs, including 2 fifties, at an average of 42.40 in six matches.

Also Read: Rinku Singh's first-class average enters top 10 after 2nd Ranji ton