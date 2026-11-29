Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami met with BJP leadership in New Delhi, following recent political appointments of other cricketers. Shami, who retired from Test cricket, will join the Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming IPL season.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on Sunday, with BJP Minority Morcha President Kunwar Basit Ali also present during the meeting. This development comes after cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal was appointed as a Special Invitee to the BJP’s National Other Backwards Classes (OBC) Morcha executive committee earlier in the month.

Shami, a right-arm pacer, announced his retirement from Test cricket on November 6, bringing an end to his 13-year journey in the longest format of the game on the very same day he made his Test debut – November 6. Shami represented India in 64 Test matches, claiming 229 wickets in 122 innings at an average of 27.71 and an economy rate of 3.30. His best bowling figures were 6/56, while he registered 12 four-wicket hauls and six five-wicket hauls. He last featured in a Test match during the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 final against Australia. He claimed figures of 2-122 and 2-39 in the Test that India lost by 209 runs.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season, Shami will represent Rajasthan Royals (RR) after being traded from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Shami, who was acquired by LSG for Rs 10 crore, moved to Rajasthan Royals for a revised fee of Rs 8 crore. The right-arm pacer has 145 wickets from 132 IPL matches so far. Shami will now join forces with Jofra Archer, RR's leading strike bowler last season.