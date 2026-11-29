Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla joined a massive cycle rally in Hyderabad to support the Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign, aiming to fulfill Prime Minister Modi's vision of a drug-free India by 2029 through community awareness.

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 29 (ANI): Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Sunday joined a mega cycle ride organised in Hyderabad under the Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign, urging people to unite in the fight against drug abuse and support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a drug-free India by 2029.

The mega cycle ride, organised by Akshara Spoorthy Foundation under the leadership and initiative of Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman, began at the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) Grounds, near Prasad's IMAX.

Addressing the gathering, Shukla called upon the people of Telangana to actively participate in the campaign and said the state should aim to become the first in the country to achieve a drug-free status. "PM Narendra Modi has set a goal to make India drug-free by 2029. The people of Telangana should join this campaign. Telangana must be the first state to become drug-free; if Telangana becomes drug-free, then India, too, will become drug-free. If the Maoists could be cleared from here, then the state can certainly be made free of drugs. Take this mission forward and ensure the success of the Prime Minister’s campaign," the Governor said.

Laxman said he had been leading awareness programmes and organising cycling activities every Sunday for the past four months to educate young people about the harmful effects of drug abuse and encourage those struggling with addiction to overcome it. "Following the directives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and with the aim of raising awareness among youth across the country who are struggling with substance abuse, I—in my capacity as a Member of Parliament—have been cycling every Sunday for the past four months. The objective is to awaken the youth and assist those affected. so that they may break free from the grip of addiction," Laxman said.

He also emphasised the need to protect young people from substance abuse, describing them as the country's greatest asset and essential to realising the vision of a developed India. "Our Home Minister, Amit Shah, has set a goal: to make the nation drug-free within three years. Just as the central government, under the leadership of Modi, successfully eradicated Maoism and Naxalism, we must now focus on our youth—who are the future of this country. If the Prime Minister’s vision of a Viksit Bharat is to be realised, we must recognise that our youth are the nation’s greatest asset," he said.

Laxman further alleged that political forces were attempting to weaken the country by drawing young people into drug addiction and said he would continue the weekly cycling initiative to help them break free from the problem. "In Telangana—particularly in Hyderabad—a large number of youth and students are joining me..." he added.

Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao, BJP Legislature Party leader and MLA Alleti Maheshwar Reddy, along with youth, students, celebrities and other citizens, also participated in the event.

The initiative is part of the broader Nasha Mukt Bharat awareness campaign, which seeks to mobilise public support and encourage collective action against drug abuse, with a particular focus on protecting the younger generation. The campaign promotes the message of saying no to drugs and yes to life, highlighting the role of communities, educational institutions and families in building a healthy and drug-free society. (ANI)