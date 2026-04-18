Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi showed visible frustration after a two-ball duck against Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2026, smashing his bat while walking back. The viral video drew sharp criticism, with fans questioning his attitude and sportsmanship amid the team’s poor run.

Lahore Qalandars (LQ) captain Shaheen Afridi was visibly frustrated and angry after his dismissal in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 against Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday, April 17.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Lahore Qalandars suffered their third successive defeat and the fourth overall following a six-wicket loss to Quetta Gladiators. After being bundled out for 134, the defending champions failed to defend it as Quetta chased down the 135-run target with 22 balls to spare or in 16.2 overs. Rilee Rossouw’s 60-run knock and 49 by Hasan Nawaz paved the way for Quetta Gladiators’ victory.

For Lahore, Sikandar Raza (1/17), Haris Rauf (1/33), and Shaheen Afridi (1/28) picked a wicket each, but were not enough to prevent Quetta Gladiators from comfortably chasing down the target and securing a convincing win.

Also Read: Hasan Ali’s Viral Brain Fade Moment: Shushing Empty Stadium After Taking A Catch During PSL Game (WATCH)

Afridi’s Bat-Smashing Video Goes Viral

Lahore Qalandars’ batting performance came under scrutiny as the team collapsed to 84/7 before Haseebullah Khan's (33) and Usman Mir's (22) contributions took the defending champions past the 100-run mark, eventually posting a total of 134 before being bowled out.

However, frustration boiled over after Shaheen Afridi’s dismissal. The incident took place in the 11th over when Afridi fell prey to Usman Tariq’s as he attempted an aggressive shot but was caught out by Saud Shakeel, ending his stay at the crease for a two-ball duck. While walking back to the dressing room, Afridi smashed his bat twice at the advertising board wheel and the dressing steps, out of frustration.

The incident was shot on camera and quickly went viral on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter).

Scroll to load tweet…

Shaheen Afridi’s dismissal further collapsed Lahore Qalandars to 60/6 in 10.4 overs, putting the team completely on the back foot before they eventually limped to a below-par total. Moreover, his captaincy also came under scrutiny after Lahore suffered another poor batting collapse and failed to defend a low total, raising questions over team balance and on-field decision-making.

‘What’s Wrong with Shaheen Afridi’s Attitude?’

Shaheen Afridi’s viral video of him smashing his bat while walking back to the dressing room after his two-ball duck dismissal has sparked criticism and trolling on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans slamming his aggressive reaction and questioning his attitude amid Lahore Qalandars’ continued poor run in PSL 2026.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts slammed Shaheen Afridi’s on-field reaction, calling it ‘arrogant’ and ‘poor sportsmanship,’ while also mocking his form and leadership. While others criticized his attitude after the bat-smashing incident, questioning his role as a senior player and captain.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

With two wins and four losses, Lahore Qalandars are sitting at the seventh spot on the points table with just four points and have a net run rate (NRR) of -1.020 after six matches. Lahore will look to bounce back when they take on Rawalpindiz at the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday, April 18.

The defending champions will have to win remainder of five matches in the league stage in order to have realistic chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

Also Read: PSL 2026: Babar Azam’s Furious Reply to Virat Kohli Comparison Sparks Social Media Backlash (WATCH)