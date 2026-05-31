The IPL 2026 final is here! Royal Challengers Bengaluru is all set to clash with Gujarat Titans. Wondering what time the match starts? Or how you can watch this epic final for free on your mobile or TV? We've got all the details for you.

RCB vs GT Live Telecast Free: The moment all you cricket fans have been waiting for over the last two months is finally here. The IPL 2026 final is happening today, May 31. This year's two strongest teams, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT), will face off for the glittering trophy. Both teams are looking to win their second title. Gujarat won its first championship in 2022 under Hardik's captaincy, while Bengaluru ended their 18-year-long wait for a trophy just last year. So, the big question is, how can you easily watch this mega-clash on your mobile or TV? Let's get into the live streaming details.

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RCB vs GT Live Match: How to watch on mobile?

This time, the IPL final will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. If you want to watch the match on your smartphone, tablet, or laptop, this is your best option.

RCB vs GT Live: How to watch on TV?

For those who prefer enjoying the match on a big screen, you can catch the live broadcast on the Star Sports Network's various channels. The commentary will be available in Hindi and English, along with several other regional languages.

What time will the Gujarat vs Bengaluru final match start?

According to the official schedule, the final match in India is set to begin at 7:30 PM. The toss will take place exactly half an hour earlier, at 7:00 PM. Make sure you have your cold drinks and popcorn ready so you don't miss a single ball!

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru's journey

Bengaluru and Gujarat have had a fantastic season. In the league stage, both teams were at the top with 18 points each. RCB finished at number 1 because of a better run rate, while Gujarat had to settle for the second spot. In Qualifier 1, RCB defeated Gujarat to secure a direct ticket to the final. After that, Gujarat beat Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 to book their place in the final once again.

Bengaluru vs Gujarat: Which players will be in the spotlight?

Bengaluru's Strength

RCB's bowlers have been simply amazing this year. The duo of Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar has troubled batsmen from the powerplay right through to the final overs. They are well-supported by in-form bowlers like Krunal Pandya and Rasik Salam.

Gujarat's Power

On the other hand, Gujarat's batting is on another level right now. The opening pair of captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudarsan has made chasing targets of over 200 look like child's play this season. The middle order is strengthened by experienced names like Jos Buttler and Jason Holder.