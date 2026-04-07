During a PSL 2026 match, Steve Smith expressed frustration after his Multan Sultans teammate Sahibzada Farhan denied him a quick single. The on-field moment drew widespread attention, with fans humorously calling it 'revenge' for a similar incident involving Smith and Babar Azam in the BBL.

Australian batter Steve Smith was involved in a brief on-field disagreement with Sahibzada Farhan after the latter declined a quick single during the Multan Sultans’ PSL 2026 win over Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday, April 5.

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Multan Sultans recorded their third win of the season with a six-wicket victory over Quetta Gladiators. With a 167-run target, Multan chased it down with 15 balls to spare or in 17.3 overs. Steve Smith led the batting with a knock of 53 off 35 balls, including 7 fours and a six, at a strike rate of 151.43.

Sahibzada Farhan contributed with an innings of 32 off 14 balls, including 4 fours and 2 sixes, at a strike rate of 228.57, while Shan Masood played an unbeaten knock of 46 off 30 balls, including two fours and as many sixes, at a strike rate of 153.33.

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Smith-Farhan’s Brief On-Field Disagreement Draws Attention

As Multan Sultans defeated Quetta Gladiators to consolidate their spot on top of the points table, the momentary clash between Steve Smith and Sahibzada caught the attention of the fans after the latter denied a single to the Australian batter, leaving Smith briefly frustrated.

The incident took place in the third over of Multan’s run chase when Steve Smith smashed four successive boundaries off Quetta’s pacer Tom Curran before conceding a dot ball. However, on the final ball of the over, the Australian batter was looking to take a single after patting down the off-side, but Farhan turned down the call.

This resulted in Steve Smith getting fumed over the denied run, exchanging a brief look of frustration with Farhan before returning to his crease to continue the chase.

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Steve Smith was batting on 35 off 12 balls at a strike rate of 291.67, determined to keep the momentum going and guide Multan Sultans toward a comfortable victory. Smith and Sahibzada Farhan formed a 71-run stand for the opening wicket before Farhan’s dismissal.

Thereafter, Smith carried on his innings and completed a fifty off 29 balls before his dismissal at 136/3. At the time of Smith’s dismissal, Multan Sultans were already in a commanding position, needing just 31 runs from 39 balls, which Shan Masood and the lower order comfortably chased down to seal a six-wicket win over Quetta Gladiators.

Pakistan Fans Recall Smith’s ‘Insult’ to ,Babar Azam

Steve Smith’s denial of a quick single by Sahibzada Farhan sparked a wave of comparisons on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), wherein Pakistan fans recalled the Australian batter’s denial of a strike to Babar Azam during the BBL match in January this year.

Pakistan cricket enthusiasts sparked outrage and slammed Steve Smith for not giving a strike to the former Pakistan captain before the power surge during the match between the Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder in January this year. The Deja vu moment reminded fans of Smith’s earlier BBL clash with Babar, sparking debates over on-field tactics and etiquette.

Taking to their X handles, Pakistan cricket fans humoursoly noted that Sahibzada Farhan took ‘revenge’ on Smith for his past BBL incident with Babar Azam, calling it a nostalgic flashback and applauding Farhan’s cheeky refusal of the single as pure entertainment.

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Meanwhile, Multan Sultans are currently at the top of the points table with four wins and a defeat, having a net run rate (NRR) of +0.941 from five matches. Multan will next play Peshwar Zalmi at the Karachi National Stadium on Monday, April 13.

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