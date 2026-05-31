Freya Kemp's all-round brilliance (39* & 2/15) guided England to a 26-run victory over India in the second T20I, leveling the series 1-1. Despite a good start, India's middle-order collapsed in the chase of 169, falling 26 runs short.

A sensational all-round show from Freya Kemp helped England level the three-match T20I series, beating India by 26 runs in the second T20I at Bristol on Saturday. The series is 1-1 with one game left.

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Kemp's late flourish powers England

Freya's late flourish with the bat powered England to 168/5 and India's middle-order collapse left them 26 short of the target. England opted to bat first after winning the toss but Nandani Sharma (1/36) and Shree Charani (3/25) reduced England to 84/3, with Danni Wyatt Hodge (29 in 25 balls, with three fours) and Amy Jones (28 in 22 balls, with three fours) getting decent scores. England got some late flourish with a 13-ball 39* (with three boundaries and two sixes) from Freya as they reached 168/5 in 20 overs.

India's middle-order crumbles in chase

During the chase of 169, India's top four of Smriti Mandhana (32 in 25 balls, with five fours), Shafali Varma (22 in 14 balls, with five fours), Yastika Bhatia (33 in 36 balls, with five fours) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (28 in 22 balls, with a four and two sixes) all got starts and India was well placed at 111/4 in 15.3 overs. However, Kemp (2/15), Charlie Dean (2/20) and Lauren Bell (2/33) did not let India's middle order carry the momentum, sinking them to 142/9 in 20 overs, causing them to lose five wickets for just 30 runs as Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh all managed single digit scores.

Freya's quick-fire knock and two wickets earned her the 'Player of the Match' award. The last T20I will be played in Taunton on Tuesday. (ANI)