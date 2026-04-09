Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam became visibly irritated during a press conference when a journalist compared his match-finishing abilities to Virat Kohli's. Babar's response, urging the journalist to stop, sparked widespread criticism on social media, with many fans calling him arrogant and questioning his T20 strike rate.

Former Pakistan captain and star batter Babar Azam was visibly irritated over a journalist’s comparison of him to Virat Kohli following the Peshawar Zalmi’s victory in the PSL 2026 clash against Hyderabad Kingsmen at the National Stadium in Karachi on April 8.

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Babar Azam played a moderate innings of 43 off 37 balls, including 6 fours, at a strike rate of 116.22 in Peshawar’s 146-run chase against Hyderabad. Though Peshawar Zalmi won the match by four wickets after chasing down the target on the final ball of the final over, Babar’s inability to play deep and take the team through the finish line was questioned.

Batting at a modest strike rate of below 120, the Peshawar Zalmi captain struggled to accelerate the innings, failing to capitalize on his start and leaving the team reliant on the lower order to seal the victory.

Also Read: IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Babar Azam Mocked by Ex-Pakistan Cricketers Live On TV, Video Goes Viral

‘Please Stop This Question’

Following Peshawar Zalmi’s victory over Hyderabad Kingsmen, Babar Azam attended the press conference, where a journalist questioned his inability to finish the games, while drawing a comparison to Virat Kohli’s renowned finishing abilities in crunch situations.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a journalist was heard asking Babar about his ability to finish matches compared to Virat Kohli. To which, the former Pakistan captain urged the journalist to stop, saying it was a misconception that he had never finished matches for his team.

“Please stop it. The reason you are asking the question, you leave it. I have finished a lot of matches. It's your misconception that I have not finished matches,” irritated Babar Azam said.

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Babar Azam has often come under scrutiny for his inability to consistently bat at a strike rate that keeps up with modern T20 demands, with critics pointing to his slower scoring as a reason for comparisons to other finishers. In the ongoing PSL season, Babar has scored 82 runs at an average of 41 at a strike rate of 126.15 in two matches.

In comparison, Virat Kohli has scored 97 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 97 and a strike rate of 173.21 in two matches of the ongoing IPL season, highlighting his quicker scoring in T20 cricket.

‘Another Example of his Arrogance and Rudeness’

Babar Azam’s response to the journalist over his comparison to Virat Kohli with regards to finishing abilities drew mixed reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts focusing on his temperament and handling of media questions after matches.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts slammed Babar Azam’s reaction to Kohli’s comparison, calling it arrogant, rude, and dismissive. Many criticized his slow strike rate, questioned his finishing ability, and said comparisons to Virat Kohli were inevitable due to performance gaps.

Some sarcastically remarked that Babar Azam finishes matches for the opposition rather than for his team, while others felt he should have responded more graciously.

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In T20 cricket, Babar Azam has amassed 11987 runs, including 11 centuries and 98 fifties, at an average of 41.91 and a strike rate of 128.29 in 350 matches. Virat Kohli has aggregated 13640 runs, including 9 centuries and 106 fifties, at an average of 42.09 and a strike rate of 134.88 in 416 matches.

This statistical gap partly explains why fans continue to draw contrasts between the two in crunch situations, despite Babar’s overall impressive run tally.

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