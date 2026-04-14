Hasan Ali’s bizarre celebration silencing empty stands after a catch in PSL 2026 went viral, overshadowing Karachi Kings’ defeat to Hyderabad Kingsmen, as fans debated the brain‑fade moment online.

Karachi Kings’ clash against Hyderabad Kingsmen in the Pakistan Super League 2026 produced a viral moment involving Hasan Ali. Despite no crowd being allowed inside the stadium, Ali celebrated a catch by dramatically silencing the empty stands, leaving viewers stunned.

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The incident occurred during Hyderabad’s chase of Karachi’s 188‑8. Hasan Ali dismissed Kusal Perera for 17, but instead of a routine celebration, he gestured toward the vacant stands, pressing his finger to his lips. The unusual act quickly spread across social media, with fans calling it a “brain fade” moment.

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Karachi’s innings had earlier been powered by Moeen Ali’s explosive 44 off 16 balls and Saad Baig’s composed 53. Despite reaching 188‑8, Hyderabad chased down the target in 19.1 overs, finishing at 189‑6. Marnus Labuschagne’s rapid 26 and Usman Khan’s 27 set the tone, while Hassan Khan’s unbeaten 33 sealed the win.

Viral Celebration Overshadows Karachi’s Defeat

Hasan Ali’s celebration drew more attention than the match result. Karachi’s bowlers struggled, with Ali conceding 42 runs in his four overs. Abbas Afridi was the standout, claiming two wickets, but Hyderabad’s batting depth proved decisive.

The Kingsmen’s victory highlighted their strong batting partnerships, including Usman Khan and Maaz Sadaqat’s 60‑run stand. Karachi’s fielding lapses and expensive spells from Saim Ayub and Glenn Maxwell added to their woes.

While the match statistics reflected Hyderabad Kingsmen’s dominance, Hasan Ali’s empty‑stand gesture became the talking point. Fans mocked the act, questioning why he chose to silence seats devoid of spectators. The clip circulated widely, overshadowing Karachi’s batting highlights and Hyderabad’s chase.

The Pakistan Super League has seen many memorable celebrations, but Hasan Ali’s moment stood out for its misplaced theatrics.