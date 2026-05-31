The big question for the IPL 2026 final is here: who will win? Will it be Royal Challengers Bengaluru or Gujarat Titans? Before this massive showdown, we asked two of the biggest AI platforms, ChatGPT and Gemini, for their take. And guess what? They're both betting on the same team.

RCB vs GT Final AI Prediction: The moment every cricket fan has been waiting for is finally here. Tonight, in Ahmedabad, the two top teams of the season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT), will face off for the IPL 2026 title. Everyone has a theory on who will lift the shiny trophy. So, we asked the two biggest names in AI, ChatGPT and Gemini, to weigh in. They've crunched the numbers, analysed player forms, and given their verdict. Let's see which team the AI thinks will be celebrating tonight...

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Who Will Win the IPL 2026 Final?

ChatGPT's Prediction

Interestingly, both artificial intelligence tools are on the same page: they believe Bengaluru has a slight edge tonight. ChatGPT broke down the stats and gave Bengaluru a 55% chance of winning, while Gujarat has a 45% chance. The AI says it will be a super close match, but RCB might just seal the deal in the end.

Gemini's Prediction

According to Gemini, cricket is a game of uncertainties where anything can happen until the last ball. But looking at current form, RCB's confidence will be sky-high. After all, they are the defending champions and they already beat Gujarat in this season's Qualifier-1.

So, Why Are the AIs Backing RCB?

Both AI platforms pointed out three big reasons for Bengaluru's advantage.

Solid Middle Order

Bengaluru has some serious power-hitters in the middle order like Tim David and Krunal Pandya. On paper, this lineup looks deeper and more dependable than Gujarat's.

The Form of Kohli and Patidar

King Kohli has been on a run-scoring spree the entire season. Meanwhile, captain Rajat Patidar has led the team brilliantly with his smart batting and captaincy.

Killer Bowling in Opening and Death Overs

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's swing and Josh Hazlewood's pace have been a nightmare for opponents. They are brilliant at taking wickets with the new ball and stopping runs in the final overs.

But Don't Count Gujarat Titans Out!

The AI tools also warn that underestimating Gujarat Titans would be a huge mistake. They have players who can turn the match on its head and shatter RCB's dream. When captain Shubman Gill is in form, he can win the match all by himself—his 47-ball century in the last game is proof of that. Players like Sai Sudarshan, Jos Buttler, and Rashid Khan know how to handle pressure in big games. Plus, the final is at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It's Gujarat's home ground, and they understand the conditions much better than RCB.

RCB vs GT Final: What's the X-Factor Tonight?

According to the AI, the match could be decided by what happens in the Powerplay (the first 6 overs). If the duo of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudarshan gives Gujarat a fiery start, RCB will be on the back foot. On the other hand, if Bhuvi and Hazlewood manage to send Gujarat's openers back to the pavilion early, nothing can stop Bengaluru from winning their second consecutive title.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on AI (ChatGPT-Gemini) predictions and an analysis of available data. Cricket is a game of glorious uncertainties, and the actual result depends on player performance, match conditions, and many other factors. This information should not be considered a final or official prediction. This article is for informational and entertainment purposes only.