During a PSL 2026 match between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings, a pre-match mock fight between the team mascots went viral. The bizarre incident, which amused captains Shaheen Afridi and David Warner, overshadowed the game and sparked a wave of sarcastic online reactions. Lahore Qalandars went on to lose the match to Karachi Kings.

The PSL 2026 clash between the defending champions, Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings has become more than just a cricket contest, as a bizarre pre-match moment grabbed the attention on social media, sparking widespread reactions among fans.

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Lahore Qalandars suffered their fifth defeat of the season following a five-wicket loss to the Karachi Kings at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi. After posting a solid total of 199/6 in 20 overs, Lahore failed to defend it as Karachi chased down the 200-run target in 18.4 overs. The late blitz by Khushdil Shah, who played a quickfire cameo knock of 44 off 14 balls, helped Karachi chase down the target with ease.

For Qalandars, Ubaid Shah led the bowling attack with figures of 3/41 at an economy rate of 10.20 in four overs. Daniel Sams (1/30) and Haris Rauf (1/36) picked a wicket each, while skipper Shaheen Afridi had the worst outing as he went wicketless while conceding 51 runs at an economy rate of 12.80 in four overs.

Also Read: PSL 2026: Shaheen Afridi Slammed for ‘Arrogant Attitude’ After Bat-Smashing Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

PSL Mascots Fight Goes Viral

Though Lahore Qalandars had a poor outing on the field, the bigger talking point of the match came from an unusual pre-match moment, where mascots from both teams appeared to “fight” during the toss ceremony.

In a video that went viral, former Pakistan cricketer turned commentator, Ramiz Raja, who presided over the toss between Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi and Karachi Kings skipper David Warner, introduced two team mascots, Basheera and Badshah. However, the mascots unexpectedly engaged in a mock ‘fight’ during the toss ceremony.

Afridi and Warner, who were standing beside mascots, were left amused and briefly surprised by the unusual act, as the light-hearted moment added a comic touch to the toss ceremony before the match got underway.

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Since the ongoing PSL season is taking place behind closed doors due to the fuel and oil crisis in Pakistan, the unusual mascot segment quickly gained attention online and turned it into viral talking points across social media platforms despite the absence of live stadium audiences.

‘Is This a Cricket Match or a Visit to Kids Fantasy Land?’

The viral PSL 2026 mascots fight has triggered a wave of sarcastic reactions online, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with fans questioning the unusual pre-match entertainment and turning the clip into a meme fest across social media platforms.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts criticised the gimmick-heavy toss ceremony, with many calling it ‘clownery,’ ‘kids' fantasy land stuff,’ and questioning the seriousness of PSL’s presentation as the mascot fight clip kept going viral.

While others sympathized with Karachi Kings David Warner, with some users saying he looked ‘confused’ and ‘stuck in a circus-like atmosphere,’ as the unusual pre-match segment continued to dominate online chatter throughout the match.

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Meanwhile, the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League has reached its business end, with the playoff race heating up as teams jostle for qualification spots, making every remaining match crucial for securing a place in the knockout stage.

Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans have already secured their playoff berth, while Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Hyderabad Kingsmen, and the defending Lahore Qalandars are fighting for the remaining two qualification spots in a tight playoff race.

Also Read: Hasan Ali’s Viral Brain Fade Moment: Shushing Empty Stadium After Taking A Catch During PSL Game (WATCH)