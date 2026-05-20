For the third consecutive year David Raya won the Golden Glove for most clean sheets in the Premier League, but this has been the Spaniard's best season yet since joining from Brentford in 2023.

An ever-present in the league, Raya bookended the campaign with match-winning performances in vital 1-0 wins at Manchester United and West Ham.

A string of saves denied United on the opening day of the season.

And Raya was at the heart of one of the biggest moments of the season when a VAR review adjudged he had been fouled, ruling out West Ham's stoppage-time equaliser earlier this month.

Minutes earlier he stood tall to save from Mateus Fernandes when the West Ham midfielder could have put the destiny of the title back in City's hands.

"David Raya, for me, has to be the player of the season," former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira told Sky Sports. "I think he was outstanding from the first game until the end of the season, I think he was really impressive."