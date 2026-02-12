Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 clash against India, Babar Azam faces scrutiny over his T20I form and strike rate. Mohammad Amir and Ahmed Shehzad even placed on-air bets about his performance, intensifying debate over his role in Pakistan’s side.

Former Pakistan captain and star batter Babar Azam is currently at the centre of the top of the discussion ahead of the much-anticipated T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Team India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, February 15. Babar Azam is one of the key players for Pakistan in the marquee fixture against the defending champions.

Currently, the 31-year-old is trying to preserve his place in the T20I setup after a string of inconsistent performances and mounting criticism over his strike rate and approach in the shortest format. In Pakistan’s opening match against the Netherlands, Babar Azam was criticized for his 15-run dismissal before he managed to redeem himself with 46 off 32 balls against the USA.

However, the area of concern has been Babar Azam’s strike rate, as his approach apparently does not suit the demands of modern-day T20 cricket, where aggressive intent from the outset and rapid acceleration of the innings are often considered crucial for setting or chasing big totals.

Ex-Pakistan Cricketers Place Bets on Babar Azam

With Pakistan set to face Team India in the T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Team India, Babar Azam once again found himself at the centre of debate with former cricketers Rashid Latif, Ahmed Shehzad, and Mohammad Amir, who openly questioned his ability to deliver in high-pressure situations.

Babar Azam was mocked by former Pakistan cricketers as they placed bold on-air bets about his potential performance against India. Speaking on Pakistani show ‘Game On Hai; Shehbad said that he would arrange for everyone in the studio and crew if Babar guides Pakistan to victory with a match-winning knock.

Amir, on the other hand, went a step further by claiming that he would come out of retirement if Babar delivered a 50-plus knock at a strike rate above 150 in the high-stakes clash. However, Rashid Latif is not keeping any hope on the former Pakistan captain as he believes that Babar Azam would not bat for long against Team India, leaving everyone in the room in splits.

The bets placed on Babar Azam by former Pakistan cricketers quickly went viral on social media, with fans sharing clips of the light-hearted yet pointed discussion ahead of the blockbuster India vs Pakistan clash. Though the remarks were in a humorous tone, it shows growing scrutiny surrounding Babar Azam’s role in Pakistan’s T20I setup.

What is Babar Azam’s Record against Team India?

Babar Azam has only faced Team India in the ICC and ACC events, as the bilateral series between the two arch-rivals has been indefinitely suspended since the 2016 Uri Attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

In T20Is, Babar Azam has scored 105 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 26.25 and a strike rate of 128.04 in five matches. Azam was not part of the Asia Cup last year due to concerns over his strike rate and overall intent in the shortest format, a move that further intensified debate over his role in Pakistan’s T20I plans.

In ODIs, Babar Azam has scored 241 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 30.12 in nine matches. The former Pakistan batter’s overall record against Team India in international cricket reflects a mixed return, with flashes of brilliance but no truly defining knock in a high-stakes encounter.

Babar’s only match-winning performance came in the 2021 T20 World Cup, where he scored 68* against Team India, securing Pakistan’s first-ever win against the Men in Blue in the history of World Cups. With Babar Azam set to face Team India in the T20 World Cup 2026, the former Pakistan captain will be under immense pressure to deliver on the big stage.