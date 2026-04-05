Virat Kohli’s audacious no look six set the tone at Chinnaswamy Stadium as RCB piled on runs against CSK. The Bengaluru side’s batting fireworks left the visitors struggling in Match 11 of IPL 2026.

Virat Kohli produced the moment of the night at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium when he launched a no look six during the third over of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s innings. The audacious stroke came in the 3.1 over mark, sending the crowd into a frenzy and setting the tone for RCB’s batting charge.

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The seasoned batter’s fearless shot brought the confidence to the home side, who looked determined to put Chennai Super Kings under pressure from the outset. Kohli’s cameo of 28 off 18 balls included two boundaries and a six, played at a strike rate of 155.56, before he was dismissed by Anshul Kamboj.

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RCB’s First Innings Fireworks

RCB finished with a commanding 250-3 in their 20 overs, scoring at a rate of 12.5 runs per over. Philip Salt contributed 46 off 30 balls, striking three fours and two sixes before falling to Shivam Dube. Devdutt Padikkal added 50 off 29 deliveries, maintaining a strike rate of 172.41, while captain Rajat Patidar remained unbeaten on 48 from just 19 balls, hammering six maximums.

The highlight of the innings came from Tim David, who smashed 70 not out off 25 balls. His explosive knock featured eight sixes and three fours, with a strike rate of 280.00, ensuring RCB finished strongly.

CSK’s bowlers struggled throughout the innings. Khaleel Ahmed conceded 37 runs in his four overs, while Matt Henry gave away 36 in three. Anshul Kamboj picked up Kohli’s wicket but leaked 52 runs. Noor Ahmad and Jamie Overton also proved expensive, conceding 49 and 42 runs respectively. Shivam Dube managed one wicket but was taken for 30 runs in just two overs.

The fall of wickets saw Kohli depart at 37-1 in the fifth over, Salt dismissed at 93-2 in the 11th, and Padikkal bowled at 151-3 in the 15th. Partnerships flourished, with Salt and Kohli adding 38 runs, Salt and Padikkal building 56, and Padikkal with Patidar contributing 58. The final flourish came from Patidar and David, who stitched together an unbeaten stand of 99 runs in just 35 balls.