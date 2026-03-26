The 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) began with matches behind closed doors, but the opener was marred by multiple controversies. Issues included poor broadcast quality, artificial crowd noise, fan anger over exclusive VIP access, and the cricket ball's quality coming under scrutiny after it appeared to change color.

The 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has kicked off with the defending champions, Lahore Qalandars, taking on Hyderabad Kingsmen at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday, March 26. The ongoing season of the PSL is an 8-team tournament after the addition of two new franchises, Sialkot and Hyderabad.

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Over the past 10 editions, the league featured six teams: Lahore Qalandars, Karachi Kings, Islamabad United, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, and Quetta Gladiators. Now, the Pakistan Super League has expanded to eight franchises with the inclusion of Hyderabad Kingsmen and Rawalpindiz, marking a significant shift in the league’s structure as it aims to broaden its reach and enhance competition across more regions.

With 8-team expansion, the Pakistan Super League became the third franchise T20 league after the Indian Premier League and Australia’s Big Bash League to have eight or more teams, highlighting its growing ambitions to match the scale and commercial reach of other top global T20 competitions.

Also Read: ‘Petrol Shortage League’: PSL Brutally Trolled as Matches Go Behind Closed Doors Amid Fuel Crisis

Fake Crowd Noise and Poor Broadcast Quality

Unlike the previous seasons, the PSL 2026 is taking place behind closed doors, meaning no crowd will be present in the stadiums. Ahead of the ongoing PSL season, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi announced that matches would take place at two venues - Lahore and Karachi, and would be played behind closed doors due to the fuel crisis, stemming from the ongoing West Asia war between Iran and Israel.

However, the organizers of the tournament have piped in an artificial crowd noise during the season opener between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen. The crowd noise behind the closed-door step-up has raised questions about the authenticity of the broadcast.

However, the broadcast quality and audio-video lag also came under scrutiny from viewers, adding to the broader concerns around the overall production standards of the tournament. The sound quality of the broadcast, particularly during commentary, lacked clarity at times, further affecting the overall viewing experience.

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Despite the opening match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 being held behind closed doors due to the fuel crisis, the overall viewing experience was overshadowed by the poor broadcast quality, artificial crowd noise, and inconsistent production quality, putting the league under immense spotlight on the opening day of the season.

Fans Frustrated over VIP Access

Since the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) restricted public access to matches as the tournament is being held behind closed doors due to the fuel crisis, the presence of select VIPs and guests in the stands sparked frustration and anger among fans, who questioned the board's inconsistency in allowing limited entry despite a closed-door policy.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), Pakistan fans expressed their anger and frustration, criticising the PCB for allowing VIPs and select guests into stadiums while regular fans were barred.

Many questioned the inconsistency of the policy, with some calling it unfair and others mocking the situation as a “VIP-only” league, highlighting growing discontent among supporters. The frustration from the Pakistani fans, who were left watching from home despite the restrictions, reflected a growing sense of disconnect between the league’s administration and its core fan base.

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Among the VIP guests, Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the daughter of Nawaz Sharif, was seen in attendance during the season opener.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is Pakistan’s Interior Minister and owner of all eight franchises, alongside other guests, was also present in the stands, further intensifying the debate over selective access despite the closed-door policy.

Also Read: Empty Stands, Cancelled Venues: Pakistan’s PSL Battles Fuel Crisis in Survival Mode This Season

Ball Quality Comes Under Scrutiny

The opening match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 has come under further scrutiny after the quality of the ball used during the game drew attention, with visible wear and discoloration early in the innings raising concerns over its durability and consistency.

Fans on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), noticed that the ball appeared to change during the play, with many claiming it turned pink after coming into contact with the Hyderabad Kingsmen’s players’ jerseys, while others questioned whether the issue stemmed from the quality of the ball or the kits.

A few mocked the incident as a “pink-ball contest” and raised concerns over the league’s overall standards, despite it being the very first match of the season.

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The PSL 2026 season opener between the defending Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen has become nothing but a talking point for all the wrong reasons, with controversies around crowd restrictions, broadcast issues, and ball quality overshadowing the on-field action.

It remains to be seen whether the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) can address these concerns and improve overall standards as the season progresses, or if these issues will continue to overshadow the on-field action in PSL 2026.