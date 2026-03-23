The upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 season faces a major setback due to a national fuel crisis, forcing the competition to be restricted to Lahore and Karachi. Matches will be played behind closed doors, a decision that has sparked widespread ridicule on social media, with fans dubbing the tournament the 'Petrol Shortage League'.

The upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will begin on March 26, has suffered a massive setback as the eight-team competition has been restricted to two venues in Lahore and Karachi amid the ongoing fuel crisis that has disrupted travel plans and logistical arrangements across the country.

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The PSL 2026 is slated to begin on Thursday, with the defending Lahore Qalandars taking on Hyderabad Kingsmen in the season opener at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The upcoming PSL season has been expanded from a six-team competition to an eight-team league, with the addition of Sailkot and Hyderabad to the existing franchises, further increasing the scale and competitiveness of the tournament.

However, as PSL prepares for the new season amid the ongoing fuel crisis, concerns have been raised over the fan attendance and overall match-day experience, forcing the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to implement strict measures, including staging matches behind closed doors.

Also Read: Empty Stands, Cancelled Venues: Pakistan’s PSL Battles Fuel Crisis in Survival Mode This Season

Oil Crisis Hits Pakistan Super League

The ongoing West Asia war between Iran and Israel has severely impacted global oil supply, triggering a fuel crisis in Pakistan that has disrupted transportation and logistics, directly affecting the smooth conduct of the PSL 2026 season.

The West Asia War, which began with escalating hostilities and retaliatory strikes between Iran and Israel, has intensified in recent weeks, leading to major disruption of oil supply across the world, pushing fuel prices higher across several regions, including Pakistan. Pakistan has been severely affected by the oil crisis as the country relies heavily on imported oil and energy supplies due to regional tensions.

In a statement issued by PCB chief and Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, he explained that hosting matches without crowds was a difficult decision but necessary given the ongoing fuel shortage, stressing that allowing larger crowds would contradict government appeals for restricted movement amid the crisis.

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Apart from the West Asia War, Pakistan is also involved in a separate war with Afghanistan after tensions escalated in March this year, marked by Pakistan airstrikes and retaliatory strikes by Afghanistan’s forces after Kabul’s Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital was targeted in a cross-border attack, leading officials on both sides to describe the situation as an “open war” along the border.

‘Pakistan Shortage League’

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) restriction on fan attendance and limiting matches to just Lahore and Karachi has drawn widespread ridicule on social media, with fans and cricket enthusiasts brutally trolling the Pakistan Super League.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts sarcastically dubbed the PSL as ‘Petrol Shortage League’ and ‘Paisa Shortage League’, mocking the decision to limit matches to Lahore and Karachi and hold them behind closed doors. Many highlighted the irony of a cricket league disrupted by a fuel crisis, poked fun at the cancellation of the opening ceremony, and joked about the players pulling out of the league or matches being streamed virtually.

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The setback for Pakistan Super League (PSL) came at a time when several overseas players, including the likes of Blessing Muzarabani, Dasun Shanaka, Spencer Johnson, and Gudakesh Motie, opted to leave the PSL contracts with their respective franchises and chose the Indian Premier League, prompting the PCB to warn of potential legal action against those breaching their agreements.

The IPL, on the other hand, has not been severely impacted by the ongoing fuel crisis as the tournament will take place across multiple venues in India, where logistics and fuel supply remain largely stable, allowing full fan attendance and smooth travel arrangements for teams and staff.

Also Read: Bangladesh Players’ PSL 2026 Participation Hinges on Government Clearance, Here’s Why