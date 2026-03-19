Following Pakistan’s 1‑2 ODI series loss to Bangladesh, Ahmed Shehzad slammed the PCB, criticising the PSL’s declining competitiveness. He contrasted it with the IPL, called it a “retired players’ league,” and questioned the over-reliance on a small core group who have failed to secure major wins for Pakistan.

Out-of-favour Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over the Men in Green’s recent 1-2 ODI series defeat to Bangladesh. Pakistan, led by Shaheen Afridi, lost to Bangladesh in the opening match before making a comeback in the second ODI, despite the controversy over Salman Ali Agha’s run-out by Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

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However, the Shaheen Afridi-led side failed to seal the three-match series after an 11-run defeat in the third ODI. This was another setback for the Men in Green after their early exit from the T20 World Cup 2026, where the Salman Ali Agha-led side finished their campaign in the Super 8 stage of the tournament, with a win, a defeat, and no result.

Pakistan’s back-to-back setbacks in the T20 World Cup and the ODI series defeat against Bangladesh saw Shehzad Ahmed slam the PCB and question the team’s overall standards, comparing the Pakistan Super League with the Indian Premier League.

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Shehzad Questions PSL’s Competitiveness

Shehzad Ahmed launched a scathing attack on the PCB, questioning its investment strategy and the declining competitiveness of the PSL. The out-of-favour Pakistan cricketer lauded the Indian Premier League’s competitiveness, stating that it brings together top global stars in high-intensity battles, unlike the PSL.

“You look at the Indian Premier League, where top superstars from around the world compete in high-intensity matches, pushing each other, striving to outperform, and fighting hard to secure better contracts for the next season—bringing a level of competitiveness that stands out,” Shehzad Ahmed said.

“PSL doesn’t have it anymore. It may have been there in the beginning, but not in the last three to four years. You now have retired players, many of whom are in commentary, as your main brands and investments. I think that sums it up—I don’t need to say much more about the PSL,” he added.

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Recently, Zimbabwean pacer Blessing Muzarabani and West Indies spinner Gudakesh Motie pulled out of the upcoming season of the PSL, with the former signing with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for IPL 2026.

However, on the other hand, the veteran players like Faf du Plessis, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Moeen Ali, Sikandar Raza, Peter Siddle, and Steve Smith have signed up for the upcoming PSL season.

Shehzad Questions the Quality of PSL’s Core Players

Further slamming the PCB, Ahmed Shehzad questioned the quality of PSL’s core players and their ability to elevate both the league and the national team.

“The calibre of your players is not at that level, which was built up as a brand by the Pakistan Cricket Board for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 5 and 7 years ago. These 6-8 boys are also the face of the PSL. They are also the face of our Pakistan team. Will they change Pakistan's destiny?” the 34-year-old said.

The Pakistan Super League has been facing criticism in recent years over its declining quality and lack of depth compared to other top T20 leagues. The PSL was first played in 2016 and has featured a six-team competition over the last 11 seasons, with no expansion so far.

Indian Premier League, on the other hand, was first played in 2008, with the 8-team competition before ibefore evolving into a 10-team tournament, significantly boosting its scale, depth, and global appeal.

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PCB’s Reliance on Same PSL Stars

Continuing his scathing attack on the Pakistan Cricket Board, Ahmed Shehzad didn’t hold back in criticising the board for their over-reliance on the same PSL stars over the years, questioning their ability to deliver results for both the league and the national team.

“You provided all the sponsorships to those boys, endorsed them, and invested money in them. You gave them captaincies in the PSL, right? You made them the thumb of the Pakistan team,” Shehzad said.

“You handed over the entire Pakistan cricket team to those 6 boys and their agents. And what have they done now? … They haven't given Pakistan any wins by doing so,” he added.

Ahmed Shehzad was referring to key players of the Pakistan team, including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi, who are also the faces of the Pakistan Super League, but they haven’t won a single ICC major tournament recently—except for Azam, who was part of the 2017 Champions Trophy-winning squad.

The PSL’s failure to translate its domestic branding into international success has become a key point of criticism against the tournament.”