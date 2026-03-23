The upcoming PSL 2026 faces uncertainty after TTP’s Jamaat‑ul‑Ahrar warned overseas players their safety isn’t guaranteed. With matches restricted to two venues behind closed doors due to a fuel crisis, several international stars have already withdrawn, raising fresh doubts over the tournament.

The upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League, which will begin on March 26, has been further thrown into uncertainty as the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) faction Jamaat-ul-Ahrar issued a strong warning to the overseas boards against sending their players to Pakistan.

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Ahead of the PSL 2026, the league has suffered a setback with overseas players withdrawing from the tournament, including the likes of Blessing Muzarabani, Spencer Johnson, Dasun Shanaka, and Gudakesh Motie, who opted to leave the PSL contracts with their respective franchises and chose the Indian Premier League.

The uncertainty looms over Bangladesh’s players' participation in the league as they are yet to receive the government’s nod due to security concerns amid the ongoing Pakistan-Afghanistan war. Additionally, Australian cricketers, especially Steve Smith and David Warner, are reconsidering participation after a “Do Not Travel” alert was issued due to security concerns.

Also Read: ‘Petrol Shortage League’: PSL Brutally Trolled as Matches Go Behind Closed Doors Amid Fuel Crisis

TTP Advises Overseas Players Against Travelling to Pakistan

With the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 to begin in just three days, a senior commander of the TTP, TTP’s Jamaat‑ul‑Ahrar faction, has publicly urged the international cricket boards to refrain from sending their player to the tournament in Pakistan, citing security risks and warning that their safety could not be guaranteed.

The commander of the TTP stated that the group wouldn’t take any responsibility if any harm came to the players and warned that they would take all possible measures to prevent the matches from going ahead if foreign cricketers still participated.

“We want to advise the relevant cricket boards not to send their players to Pakistan. If something happens, it will not be our responsibility. We have already warned,” TTP Commander said as quoted by The Sunday Guardian.

“We will do whatever is in our capacity, we will try to ensure the matches do not happen,” he added.

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The warning by TTP has put the Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan Super League in a difficult position, forcing them to reassess security arrangements and contingency plans for foreign players amid growing concerns over international participation.

PSL Restricted to Two Venues for 2026

Pakistan Super League (PSL) has already been dealing with logistical challenges due to the ongoing fuel crisis due to war between Iran and Israel in West Asia. Therefore, the upcoming 2026 season will be restricted to just two venues, Lahore and Karachi, with all matches played behind closed doors to ensure maximum control over player safety and event management.

In a statement issued by PCB chief and Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, he explained that hosting matches without crowds was a difficult decision but necessary given the ongoing fuel shortage, stressing that allowing larger crowds would contradict government appeals for restricted movement amid the crisis.

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Apart from the West Asia War, Pakistan is also involved in a separate war with Afghanistan after tensions escalated in March this year, marked by Pakistan airstrikes and retaliatory strikes by Afghanistan’s forces after Kabul’s Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital was targeted in a cross-border attack, leading officials on both sides to describe the situation as an “open war” along the border.

Pakistan Super League was recently expanded from a six-team competition to an eight-team league, with the addition of Sailkot and Hyderabad to the existing franchises, further increasing the scale and competitiveness of the tournament.

As per the schedule, the defending Lahore Qalandars will take on Hyderabad Kingsmen in the season opener at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Also Read: Empty Stands, Cancelled Venues: Pakistan’s PSL Battles Fuel Crisis in Survival Mode This Season