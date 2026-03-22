Pakistan Super League will run from March 26 to May 3 at two venues without crowds, as fuel-saving measures force restrictions. PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the decision after consultation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Pakistan's Twenty20 league will be held on schedule from March 26 but without crowds and only at two venues to save resources due to the Gulf crisis, the country's cricket chief announced Sunday.

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Pakistan depends on oil and gas from the Gulf and the government has in recent weeks introduced a series of fuel-saving measures over fears of a drop in supply.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi said the decisions on the Pakistan Super League (PSL) were taken after consultation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

"The prime minister has requested restricted movements of people because of the fuel crisis so we have decided that the PSL would continue as per the original schedule but without crowds," Naqvi told a press conference in Lahore.

To stop fans travelling, the eight-team league has also been reduced to two venues, and not the original six, meaning Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Multan and Peshawar miss out.

"All PSL matches will now take place in Lahore and Karachi and we hope the league could be held with crowds but that would be contingent on the crisis in Iran ending," said Naqvi, who is also Pakistan's interior minister.

The PSL began in 2016 on neutral grounds in the United Arab Emirates due to safety fears in Pakistan.

"I feel for the Peshawar crowds who were due to watch a match for the first time," said Naqvi.

Naqvi said the PCB would compensate the franchise owners for the loss of revenue because of no crowds. The majority of gate money goes to the franchises.

The 11th edition of PSL will run until May 3.

© Agence France-Presse (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)