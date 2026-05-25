LSG captain Rishabh Pant delivered an emotional talk to fans following their IPL 2026 exit after a dismal season. With his high-priced acquisition failing to yield results and his captaincy under scrutiny, assistant coach Tom Moody hinted at a potential leadership overhaul for the next season.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain, Rishabh Pant, delivered an emotional talk to the supporters of the franchise following their IPL 2026 exit. The LSG failed to qualify for the playoffs after their five-wicket defeat to the Chennai Super Kings, which sealed their fate in the tournament.

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The Rishabh Pant-led side’s final match of their campaign was against the Punjab Kings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, which ended in a seven-wicket defeat. The LSG finished their season at the bottom of the points table with just 4 runs in 10 outings, earning 8 points and having a net run rate (NRR) of -0.740.

Under the captaincy of Pant, who was acquired for a staggering INR 27 crore at the 2024 mega auction, the Lucknow Super Giants failed to qualify for the playoffs for the second consecutive season, leaving fans and pundits questioning the franchise's direction under his heavy-priced appointment.

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‘It’s Been a Tough Season’

As LSG’s campaign concluded with a defeat to the PBKS, the visibly dejected captain Rishabh Pant addressed the franchise’s fans who were on the ground at the Ekana Cricket Stadium and thanked them for their unwavering support despite the team's dismal run.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Pant acknowledged the fact that the LSG endured a tough season, but urged the group to remain resilient, asking the loyal supporters to stay unified behind the franchise as they navigate a challenging phase of transition.

“Thank you so much. You know, it's been a tough season. It's been a lot of hard work from you guys,” Pant said.

“Thanks for coming out, regardless of anything. We're gonna do good as a team. Let's stick together. Thanks for giving so much trust. Thank you so much,” he added.

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The Lucknow Super Giants’ season has been more of a nightmare of unrealized potential and structural instability rather than the clinical execution fans expected from a lineup packed with such high-profile talent.

Despite having the likes of Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Mohammed Shami, and Josh Inglis, the squad completely collapsed down the stretch, losing its home fortress advantage and dropping massive matches when under absolute pressure.

Will Rishabh Pant Continue as LSG Captain?

Following the conclusion of the LSG’s IPL 2026 season, Rishabh Pant’s captaincy has been the most talked-about, as the franchise looks poised to execute a major leadership reset. Under Pant's two-year tenure as captain, the franchise has managed only 10 wins in 28 matches, with a win percentage of just 35.7%, raising serious questions about his future as skipper.

Pant has himself struggled with the bat as a bat, as he aggregated 581 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 26.40 and a strike rate of 135.74 in 28 matches across two seasons, numbers that have failed to justify the monumental investment the franchise made in him.

After the defeat to PBKS, LSG assistant coach Tom Moody hinted at the change of leadership ahead of the IPL 2027, stating that the franchise is strongly considering a total leadership overhaul for the upcoming cycle.

“From a captaincy point of view, you know, he's found it challenging, obviously, and the results reflect that,” Moody said.

“And you do have to wonder whether that is a pressure that is reflected with his performance with the bat. I know that this season has been a difficult season for us, but we will reflect on it, we'll take time, we'll reflect on it. We'll consider all things,” he added.

With the IPL 2027 mini-auction likely to take place in December, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) management will have plenty of tough calls to make regarding their squad blueprint. It remains to be seen whether the franchise will release Rishabh Pant into the auction pool, given the massive financial stakes, his star power, and the immense fan backing he still commands despite a highly scrutinized phase of transition.

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