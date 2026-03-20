Bangladesh players’ participation in PSL 2026 is uncertain amid rising tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan. While the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has issued No-Objection Certificates, it awaits government clearance to ensure player safety. The final decision on travel rests with the Bangladesh government.

The uncertainty looms over the Bangladesh cricketers’ participation in the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will begin on March 26. The PSL 2026 will witness eight teams, including the defending champions Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, Islamabad United, Pindzz, Hyderabad Kingsmen, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators, and Karachi Kings.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The PSL has been expanded from a six-team competition to an eight-team tournament for 2026, with the addition of Sialkot and Hyderabad franchises, bringing the total to eight teams. As the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the franchises prepare for the upcoming PSL season, Bangladesh cricketers; participaion remain in limbo.

Earlier, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had already issued non-objection certificates to six players, including Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon (Lahore Qalandars), Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana, Tanzid Hasan Tamim (Peshawar Zalmi), and Rishad Hossain (Peshawar Zalmi), and they were expected to join their respective franchises soon.

Also Read: ‘PSL Invest in Retired Players’: Ahmed Shehzad Brutally Slams PCB, Lauds IPL’s Competitiveness (WATCH)

BCB Await Government’s Nod

The uncertainty over Bangladesh cricketers’ participation in the PSL 2026 has stemmed from the ongoing war between Pakistan and Afghanistan after the escalating regional tensions. Recently, Pakistani military forces struck Kabul’s Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Afghanistan, raising serious security concerns.

In light of the ongoing regional tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the BCB was prompted to take a cautious approach with regard to its players’ participation in the PSL 2026. According to the report by Cricbuzz, BCB cricket operations chairman Nazmul Abedin stated that the board would wait for the government’s clearance before allowing their players to participate in the PSL, as the security situation in Pakistan remains uncertain.

“Of course, we will seek permission from the government before sending our cricketers for the PSL. Under normal circumstances, these things are not required. We provide clearance, they go, play, and return,” Nazmul Abedin told Cricbuzz.

“But since the situation is not normal and there is a risk element concerning the players, obviously, we will discuss it with the government.

“We will seek to know from the government whether it will be safe to travel or not, and based on that government decision, we will have to take the ultimate call on whether the players will go or not. Because it is not actually possible for us to understand the situation there,” he added.

Scroll to load tweet…

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had earlier given NOC to Mustafizur Rahman to participate in the IPL 2026, as he was the only Bangladeshi player to have been picked at the IPL Auction after Kolkata Knight Riders acquired him for INR 9.2 Crore. However, the left-arm pacer was released by the Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2026 due to the tense India-Bangladesh relations.

Bangladesh Government to take a Call on Players’ PSL Participation

Though the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will give the non-objection certificate for its players to participate in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the board has left the matter to the government, which will make the final decision on whether it is safe for the cricketers to travel to Pakistan amid ongoing regional tensions.

“It is possible for the government to know. The government will know, and if the government tells us that it is safe to go and the players can travel, then the players will go,” Nazmul Abedin said.

“But, in principle, we have decided that we will give the NOC and they will go to play. But it depends on the situation at that time," he added.

The uncertainty over Bangladesh cricketers’ participation in the PSL 2026 is a big setback for the league, as it has recently witnessed some foreign players opting out or choosing IPL over the PSL 2026, highlighting the challenges PSL faces in retaining international talent amid competing T20 leagues and security concerns.

Also Read: PCB Likely Legal Action Against Blessing Muzarabani for Choosing IPL over PSL Sparks Online Trolls