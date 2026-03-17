Over 15 Australian players and coaches are set for PSL 2026 despite rising Pakistan‑Afghanistan conflict. PCB assures safety, but government warnings highlight serious risks ahead of the March 26 tournament start.

More than 15 Australian cricketers and coaches are scheduled to feature in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026, beginning March 26. The situation has become complicated after Pakistan carried out an airstrike in Kabul, with reports alleging hundreds of casualties. The Pakistani government denies the claims, insisting only military targets were hit.

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The escalating conflict raises questions about the safety of the PSL, particularly with 17 Australians, including Steve Smith and David Warner, expected to arrive later this week. Australian Government Travel Advisory

Earlier this month, Smartraveller, Australia’s official advisory service, warned citizens against travel to Pakistan. The advisory highlighted risks in Balochistan, Khyber‑Pakhtunkhwa, and Chitral, while cautioning that terrorist attacks could occur in major cities such as Islamabad, Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Lahore. These cities are scheduled to host PSL matches, with Rawalpindi set for 11 games and Peshawar for two.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has assured Cricket Australia that players will be protected. He promised emergency measures, including a private jet for evacuation if conditions worsen. However, concerns remain about possible airspace closures, which could complicate departures, as seen in recent conflicts in West Asia.

Australian Contingent In PSL 2026

Multan Sultans: Steve Smith, Josh Philippe, Peter Siddle, Ashton Turner, Tim Paine (head coach)

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Jason Gillespie (head coach)

Karachi Kings: David Warner, Adam Zampa

Quetta Gladiators: Sam Harper, Ben McDermott, Spencer Johnson

Pindiz: Jake Fraser‑McGurk

Peshawar Zalmi: Aaron Hardie

Islamabad United: Max Bryant