Madhya Pradesh's Samardeep Singh Gill upset two-time Asian Games champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor to win gold in the men's shot put at the 29th National Senior Athletics Federation Competition with a throw of 20.46m, also qualifying for CWG.

Madhya Pradesh's 25-year-old Samardeep Singh Gill outduel seasoned Punjab's thrower Tajinderpal Singh Toor to win a gold medal in the men's shot put event on the final day of the 29th National Senior Athletics Federation Competition at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Stadium on Monday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Two-time Asian Games champion Toor began his campaign with an opening throw of 20.07m, but Gill surged ahead in the fourth attempt with a throw of 20.46m, which eventually earned him the gold medal, said a release. Toor made efforts to regain the lost ground, but his last and final attempt was 20.06m. The talented Madhya Pradesh thrower also bettered the Glasgow Commonwealth Games qualification mark of 20.36m.

Low hurdler Yashas P of Karnataka and Santhosh Kumar T of NCOE Trivandrum also won tickets to CWG in the men's 400m hurdles. Yashas P won gold with a time of 49.00 secs, and Santhosh Kumar T was close second with a time of 49.06 secs.

The men's javelin gold went to a promising thrower from Maharashtra, Shivam Lohakare. His gold-medal-winning throw was 81.71m. The CWG qualification mark in men's javelin was 82.61m.

Results

Men

200m (CWG Q time 20.61 seconds): Animesh Kujur (Odisha) 20.64 seconds, Jishu Prasad (Kerala) 20.98 secs, Abhay Singh (Reliance) 21.01 secs.

5,000m (CWG Q time 13:19.64): Shivaji Parashuram (Karnataka) 14:14.43 seconds, Vinod Singh (Madhya Pradesh) 14:15.50 seconds, Deepak Bhatt (Uttarakhand) 14:17.72 seconds.

800m (CWG Q time 1:45.00 secs)

400m hurdles (CWG Q time 50.27 seconds): Yashas P (Karnataka) 49.00 secs, Santhosh Kumar T (NCOE Trivandrum) 49.06 secs, Subhas Das (Navy) 50.51 secs.

Javelin throw (CWG Q mark 82.61m): Shivam Lohakare (Maharashtra) 81.71m, Yashvir Singh (Rajasthan) 80.80m, Rohit Yadav (Railway Sports) 80.40m.

Shot put (CWG Q mark 20.36m): Samardeep Singh Gill (Madhya Pradesh) 20.46m, Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Punjab) 20.07m, Karanveer Singh (Punjab) 19.38m.

Triple jump (CWG Q mark 16.89m): Triple Jump: Praveen Chithravel (JSW) 17.08m, Abdulla Aboockar (Air Force)16.63m, Gailey Venister (Tamil Nadu) 16.37m.

800m (CWG Q time 1:45.00 secs) Krishan Kumar (Haryana) 1:47.68 secs, Prathamesh A (Maharashtra) 1:47.97 secs, Satyajeet S (Maharashtra) 1:48.40 secs.

Women

200m (CWG Q time: 23.06 seconds): Kusum Thakur (Himachal Pradesh) 23.94 secs, Tamana (Haryana) 24.06 secs, Sudeshna H (Maharashtra) 24.07 secs.

5,000m (CWG Q time 14:56.60): Seema (Reliance) 16:04.83, Ravina Gayakwad (Maharashtra) 16:46.21, Sonam Parmar (IOCL) 16:48.11.

800m (CWG Q time 1:57.88 secs)

400m hurdles (CWG Q time 54.67 seconds): Vithya Ramraj (Tamil Nadu) 56.61 secs, Sinchal Kaveramma T (NCOE Bengaluru) 57.77 secs, Shravani Sachin (Maharashtra) 59.73 secs.

High jump (CWG Q mark 1.92m): Khyati Mathur (Uttar Pradesh) 1.82m, Manshi (Railway Sports) 1.80m, Abhinaya S Shetty (JSW) 1.73m.

Heptathlon: Anamika KA (Kerala) 5685 points, Pooja (JSW) 5632 points, Khushi (Haryana) 5435 points.

800 m (CWG Q time 1:57.88 secs) Pooja (JWS) 2:02.42, Huidrom B (IOCL) 2:05.56, Thota Sankeertana (IOCL) 2:05.74.(ANI)