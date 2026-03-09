India’s march to a historic third T20 World Cup title was not defined by a single hero or one defining performance. Instead, it was a campaign built on collective brilliance — a true embodiment of team sport.

Across the month-long ICC tournament featuring 20 teams, India’s playing XI repeatedly produced match-winners capable of changing the course of a game in moments.

While the hosts entered the tournament as overwhelming favourites, the road to glory was not entirely smooth. There were early hiccups, moments of doubt and challenges along the way. But when the tournament reached its decisive phase, India delivered the dominance many had expected.

In the semifinal and final, India simply batted opponents out of the contest, showcasing the depth and firepower of a batting line-up that had matured over the past 18 months.

Here’s a look at the contributions from the players who powered India to their second T20 World Cup crown in less than two years.