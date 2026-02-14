Ahead of the T20 World Cup clash, India captain Suryakumar Yadav imitated Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq’s controversial bowling in nets to prep batters. He called Tariq’s bowling an "out-of-syllabus" challenge India is ready to tackle in the match.

Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav was spotted imitating Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq’s bowling action in the nets ahead of the much-anticipated clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, February 15.

Usman Tariq’s bowling action has been the topic of debate ahead of the marquee event, as his stop-start spin and sidearm delivery have sparked debate over its legality, though Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha confirmed that he has been cleared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and remains a key threat to Team India in the Colombo clash.

Tariq, who made his T20I debut in the series against South Africa in November last year, has been put under the spotlight for his unconventional but unique bowling action since the T20I series against Australia, where he was accused of ‘chucking’ the ball by Cameron Green due to his unusual pause and side‑arm delivery. However, there has been no official sanction by the ICC, as Usman Tariq continues to be regarded as a legal bowler.

Suryakumar Prepares India Batters to Face Tariq’s Bowling

Ahead of the blockbuster clash of the T20 World Cup 2026, Suryakumar Yadav, as a captain, prepared his batters to face Usman Tariq’s bowling in the nets, even going as far as imitating Tariq’s unique stop-start spin and sidearm action himself.

In a video that went viral on social media, India's skipper can be seen bowling in Usman Tariq’s style to Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, and Ishan Kishan, helping them read the variations and adjust their footwork against Tariq’s unusual deliveries.

Since batters in India squad are set to face Tariq for the first time in international cricket, Suryakumar’s nets drill gave Indian batters a first look at Pakistan spinner’s quirks. However, Indian batters encountered a similar bowling action to that of Usman Tariq when Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus used an unusual side-arm action that troubled them with his variation.

Indian batters may face a likely threat from Usman Tariq’s unusual bowling, as his pause and release rhythm has already disrupted the tempo for batters, making their preparation crucial for the clash, as Tariq’s deceptive action could disrupt timing and challenge India’s top order.

‘We Can’t Just Surrender’

Speaking at the press conference on the eve of the Pakistan clash, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav was asked about facing Usman Tariq’s “out‑of‑syllabus” bowling in the match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

In response to the query by Pakistan journalist, Suryakumar stated that his team cannot ignore ‘out of syllabus’ questions rather than prepare for it, adding that India has practised extensively for such challenges in the nets and will approach Tariq’s unusual bowling with focus and intent.

“See, sometimes there is a question in the exam as well, which is out of the syllabus. So, we can't leave that question. To tackle that, you have to try something. You have to adopt your own way. And we try the same way." India's skipper said.

“Yes, he (Usman Tariq) is a different character when he comes to bowl. But at the same time, we can't just surrender. We practice with a similar type of bowlers and with similar actions. And we will try to execute what we are practising in the net sessions during the match," he added.

In his T20I career, Usman Tariq has picked 11 wickets, including a four-wicket haul, at an average of 7.90 and an economy rate of 5.93 in four matches.