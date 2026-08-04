Central Delhi Kings chased a massive 210-run target against North Delhi Strikers in the DPL 2026. Captain Yash Dhull praised the team's collective effort and the crucial partnership between Jonty Sidhu and Aditya Bhandari for the victory.

Central Delhi Kings produced a superb batting performance to chase down a massive target of 210 against North Delhi Strikers in their Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. After the impressive win, captain Yash Dhull praised the team's collective effort and highlighted how different players have stepped up in every game, according to a press release.

'Different player is stepping up in every match': Yash Dhull

"One positive thing for us is that a different player is stepping up in every match. In the last game, it was Vansh Bedi, Jonty Sidhu and Aditya Bhandari who played outstanding innings. That gives confidence to the entire team that we can chase any target. To win a trophy, you need different players to contribute in different situations."

Dhull also praised the match-winning partnership between Jonty Sidhu and Aditya Bhandari, saying it changed the course of the chase. "It was a crucial partnership between Jonty (Sidhu) and Aditya Bhandari. We have backed Jonty since last season, and today he showed great maturity. After losing a few wickets early, he built the innings brilliantly. Young players can learn a lot from the way he paced his knock."

'My plan was to stay as calm as possible': Jonty Sidhu

Sidhu, who played a key role in the successful chase, said staying calm was the biggest reason behind his innings. "My plan was to stay as calm as possible throughout the chase. If you get carried away while chasing a big target, things can become difficult. I kept telling Aditya Bhandari that we only needed a couple of boundaries every over, and if we stayed patient, the game would come to us. Thankfully, our plan worked well."

He added that the team's previous successful chase gave them the confidence to believe they could do it again. "There wasn't much discussion in the dressing room because we had already chased a 200-plus total earlier in the tournament. We had the belief that if we followed our process, we could do it again. The confidence in the team was very high."

Kings at the Helm

The Central Delhi Kings are now sitting at the helm of the points table with 6 points from three matches. (ANI)