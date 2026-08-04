Former World No. 1 shooter Elavenil Valarivan reflects on her journey, crediting consistency and family support for overcoming career-threatening injuries. The decorated athlete continues her pursuit of excellence on the international stage.

Former World No. 1 and one of India's most accomplished air rifle shooters, Elavenil Valarivan, reflected on her remarkable journey from discovering shooting by chance to overcoming career-threatening injuries. The 26-year-old, who recently participated in the 2026 ISSF World Cup in Hangzhou, credited consistency, family support and an unwavering love for the sport as she continues her pursuit of excellence on the international stage.

A key member of the Indian shooting contingent, Elavenil has represented the country at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and has established herself among the world's best in the women's 10m Air Rifle event. Her illustrious career includes gold medals at the ISSF World Cup, ISSF World Cup Final, ISSF Junior World Cup and multiple Asian Shooting Championships, making her one of India's most decorated rifle shooters.

A Coincidental Start

Reflecting on where it all began, Elavenil shared that shooting was never part of her family's background, but her parents always encouraged her to pursue sport from an early age. "It was because of my family that I started shooting. We did not have any athletes in the family, but we were always pro-sports. I had tried athletics, judo, badminton, handball, kabaddi and many other sports before shooting happened almost by coincidence. Looking back, I never realised when it transformed from something I enjoyed into a professional career."

Battling Stereotypes

Having risen to the pinnacle of world shooting, Elavenil also recalled the societal stereotypes she encountered as a young girl pursuing the sport, "I do remember being asked, 'Why is a girl roaming around with guns in her hand?' But for me, what mattered was what my parents thought and what I believed about myself and my sport. Criticism will always exist, but I never allowed it to define my journey."

Overcoming Career-Threatening Injuries

The 26-year-old revealed that some of her biggest battles came away from competition, particularly during prolonged spells of injury that tested her physically and mentally. "In 2017, I developed a serious knee issue, and there was a time when I couldn't even stand through five shots without taking a break. Later, in 2022, I suffered a back injury with disc bulges in my cervical and lumbar spine. There were moments when I genuinely wondered whether I would be able to continue in the sport," she recalled

"What helped me recover was simply showing up every single day. Even if I could only train for an hour before heading for rehabilitation, I wanted to remain associated with the sport. I love shooting, and that love kept me going through the toughest phase of my career," she further added.

The Role of Mentorship

Elavenil also acknowledged the role played by the Gagan Narang Sports Promotion Foundation and Gun for Glory academy in her growth as an athlete, highlighting the long-standing mentorship and guidance she has received throughout her career. "I came in contact with the Gun for Glory academy in 2014 through a Gujarat government initiative. Since then, I've worked closely with my coach Neha Chavan, while Gagan Narang has been a constant mentor. Together, we've focused on improving every aspect of my sporting career," she noted.

Focus on the Process

Speaking about her current preparations for the upcoming Asian Games, Elavenil emphasised the importance of focusing on the process instead of outcomes, "I'm not looking too far ahead. My coach and I are focusing on improving every small aspect of my game, one day at a time. We have plans for the season ahead, but the priority is to keep getting better every single day."

Currently training under coach Neha Chavan with the mentorship of Olympic bronze medallist Gagan Narang at the Gun for Glory academy, Elavenil is focused on making the country proud on upcoming international stages. (ANI)