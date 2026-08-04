Following his international retirement, former England captain Ben Stokes is tipped for a BBL return. A revamped payment model could earn him a record AUD 600,000 deal, making him the league's highest-paid player and boosting its appeal.

It’s been just over a month since former England Test captain Ben Stokes retired from his international career, but the all-rounder could be set for a blockbuster stint in Australia's premier T20 league, the Big Bash League.

Stokes stepped away from his illustrious international career after playing the third and final Test of the three-match series against New Zealand, marking the end of an era for English cricket. However, the veteran all-rounder continues to play domestic cricket, as he recently turned up for Durham in the opening round of the One-Day Cup.

The 35-year-old is expected to explore options in franchise cricket, as he has been away from the T20 franchise circuit for a significant period. It was reported that Ben Stokes could make his return to the Big Bash League in the upcoming season, which will begin in December this year.

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Ben Stokes Tipped for Record-Breaking BBL Deal

Ben Stokes’ last appearance in the Big Bash League was in the 2014/15 season, playing for Melbourne Renegades and scoring 128 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 32.00 while picking three wickets in four matches. Since then, the English all-rounder has largely stayed away from Australia’s premier T20 tournament due to international commitments and workload management.

As Stokes retired from international cricket, the BBL franchises are reportedly locking him in for a lucrative offer, making him one of the most sought-after international stars for the upcoming season. According to a report by Code Sports, Cricket Australia (CA) is considering revamping the BBL’s player payment model by scrapping fixed overseas salary bands and introducing a marquee player pool, allowing the franchises to bid competitively for elite stars.

This proposed change could allow franchises to offer Ben Stokes a record-breaking contract worth up to AUD 600,000 (approximately US$420,820), making the former England Test captain the highest-paid player in Big Bash League history. According to reports, the Sydney Sixers are the frontrunners to sign Stokes as their marquee player, while the Hobart Hurricanes have also expressed interest in securing the England all-rounder's services.

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Apart from Ben Stokes, Finn Allen has also emerged as a central figure in the BBL’s record-breaking AUD 600,000 marquee player bidding war. In the BBL 2025/26, representing the Perth Scorchers, Allen was the tournament’s highest run-getter with 466 runs, including a century and 2 fifties, at an average of 42.36 and a strike rate of 184.18 in 11 matches.

Ahead of the BBL 2026/27 season, Ben Stokes and Finn Allen are being targeted by rival franchises under Cricket Australia's proposed payment model overhaul, making it set to ignite an aggressive bidding war among multiple clubs eager to bolster their squads for the upcoming summer.

Ben Stokes Likely Impact on BBL

If any of the BBL franchises manage to sign Ben Stokes for a record-breaking offer ahead of the 16th season of Australia’s premier T20 tournament, his arrival would inject immense star power, electrify crowds nationwide, and instantly elevate the competitive status of the league through his world-class capabilities and fierce match-winning pedigree.

Stokes is already a known player in Australia, having played there previously in franchise cricket and during high-intensity Ashes campaigns and bilateral series, ensuring that he will command immediate global attention from fans and media alike if he commits to the upcoming BBL summer.

The former England Test captain’s presence would not only boost ticket sales and television ratings but also underline the BBL’s renewed commitment to attracting the absolute pinnacle of international talent to its expanding global stage. The reported AUD 600,000 offer also signals Cricket Australia’s intent to make the BBL more attractive for elite overseas players by allowing franchises greater flexibility to compete for marquee players in the global T20 market.

Ben Stokes’ potential arrival in Australia for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season could significantly enhance the tournament’s global appeal and competitive quality. Additionally, the veteran all-rounder could be given captaincy duties, given his vast leadership experience with England and his proven ability to inspire teams in high-pressure situations.

It remains to be seen whether Ben Stokes will return to BBL after more than a decade away. However, if the proposed payment model is approved and a franchise secures his signature, the England great's arrival could mark one of the biggest signings in BBL history and significantly boost the league's global profile ahead of the 2026/27 season.

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