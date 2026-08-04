Former England captain Ben Stokes has opened up about the severe facial injury he sustained during a training accident, which required major reconstructive surgery. He revealed that he had four plates and 16 screws inserted into his face and reflected on the terrifying nature of the incident, comparing it to the tragic death of Phillip Hughes.

Former England Test captain Ben Stokes, who recently retired from his international career after a red-ball series against New Zealand, has opened up on his facial injury, which required major reconstructive surgery after a training accident earlier in the year.

Stokes sustained a serious injury on his right cheekbone after being struck in the face by a cricket ball while working with his home club Durham’s academy players during a training session in February this year. The freak accident left him with a fractured cheekbone, as the photo of the veteran all-rounder’s bloodied face sent shockwaves through the cricketing world.

Ben Stokes subsequently underwent major reconstructive facial surgery, forcing him to spend four months on the sidelines before returning to competitive cricket for Durham in the County Championship ahead of England's home Test series against New Zealand.

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Ben Stokes Reveals Extent of his Facial Injury

Following the facial injury, Ben Stokes' changed appearance became a major talking point during England's home Test series against New Zealand. Speaking to his former teammates Jos Buttler and Stuart Broad on For The Love Of Cricket, Stokes revealed that he had four plates and 16 screws inserted into the right side of his face following the surgery.

The former England Test captain further explained that plates remain internal and surgeons performed the reconstructive procedure through an incision beside his right eye using minimally invasive techniques.

“I've got three plates under here (under right eye) and then one down here (near cheekbone). I've got four plates and 16 screws in there. It's all internal. They went in through the side of my eye here and did it all with cameras or something like that." Stokes said.

Ben Stokes’ severe facial injury threw an uncertainty over his participation in the Test series against New Zealand, given the physical toll of the impact and the intensive recovery process required to regain full fitness. However, the veteran all-rounder managed to recover on time and featured for Durham in the County Championship before the New Zealand Tests.

Ben Stokes Recalls the Horror of His Freak Facial Injury

Further speaking on his career-threatening facial injury, Ben Stokes reflected on the terrifying nature of the incident, admitting that the outcome could have been far worse. The veteran all-rounder said the ball was struck while his back was turned and the accident reminded him of the tragic death of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes,

“It was horrific, but it was actually the best result possible. If it had hit an inch further over (temple), it could have been much worse. The scariest thing is I got hit right there (under right eye). I had my back turned, so I was completely facing away. Unfortunately, after what happened to Phil Hughes, I thought I could have been exposed as well." Stokes revealed.

“I've got a couple of plates and some screws around my eye. It gets a bit sore towards the end of the day, and sweat drips because there's a little ridge here that hasn't healed properly," he added.

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Meanwhile, after his international retirement, Ben Stokes returned to play for Durham in a One-Day Cup and scored a century and a fifty in his four outings. Stokes is expected to continue playing domestic and franchise cricket, as reports of his potential return to the Big Bash League (BBL) with a record-breaking fee of AUD 600,000, which could make him the highest-paid player in the tournament’s history.

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