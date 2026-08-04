Noida Kings owner Anuj Sharma expresses satisfaction with the squad for the UP T20 League 2026. The franchise secured key players like Shubham Gautam and Shiva Singh in the auction, while retaining stars Prashant Veer and Naman Tiwari.

As anticipation builds for the fourth season of the UP T20 League, the Noida Kings have stacked up their squad. Set to commence on August 14, 2026, the UP T20 League will feature 34 matches spread across 24 days, with the action split between the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow and Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, according to a press release.

Noida Kings' Strategic Auction Moves

Following a highly strategic player auction, Noida Kings owner Anuj Sharma expressed immense satisfaction with the team's new roster, noting that the franchise successfully executed its core game plan. "The auction was very good for us. We achieved nearly 100 per cent of the targets we had set. When building a team combination, you try your best to get strong batters, a good wicketkeeper, quality bowlers, and capable all-rounders. Our team is completely built according to our planning, and now it is time for the team to perform," said Sharma.

Focus on T20 Specialists

A primary focus for the Noida Kings was identifying and securing specialist T20 talent. The franchise aggressively pursued Shubham Gautam, a rising star identified through the official UPCA Speed Hunt initiative, and secured him as their costliest pick for ₹21.5 lakh. "Securing Shubham Gautam, who we scouted from the UPCA Speed Hunt, was undoubtedly our best pick," Sharma explained. "We knew lots of people would be targeting him, and we were confident from the beginning about securing him and Shiva Singh. We had saved money for Shiva, expecting to spend around 25 lakhs, but we got him for 17.5 lakhs. That gave us the margin to successfully bid for Gautam. Everything was fulfilled properly."

Squad Boasts Experience and Young Talent

The newly assembled Noida Kings squad boasts a formidable mix of experienced campaigners and explosive young talent with proven track records. The retention of star all-rounder Prashant Veer is a massive boost for the franchise. Veer, who recently secured an IPL contract with the Chennai Super Kings, was a destructive force in the previous UP T20 League season, amassing 320 runs at a staggering strike rate of 155.34 and claiming eight wickets at an economy rate under seven. He is joined by retained left-arm pacer Naman Tiwari, who represented India at the U-19 World Cup and proved lethal in the previous UP T20 League edition, claiming 19 wickets to finish as one of the tournament's top bowlers. Adding to the batting firepower is Madhav Kaushik, who joins the Kings via trade. Kaushik brings aggressive top-order stability and has a history of big scores in the competition. The spin department is anchored by auction-buy Shiva Singh, a former U-19 World Cup winner whose slow left-arm orthodox bowling will be crucial on turning tracks. With a well-rounded squad secured, the Noida Kings are now focused on their training camp as they prepare to compete for the prestigious UP T20 League title.

Noida Kings 2026 Squad

Noida Kings 2026 Squad: Prashant Veer, Naman Tiwari, Ravi Singh, Aaditya Sharma, Kunal Tyagi, Anivesh Choudhary, Karthik Sidhhu, Madhav Kaushik, Anchit Yadav, Shaurya Singh, Shoaib Siddiqui, Rajat Sanserwal, Shiva Singh, Shubham Gautam, Piyush Singh, Vansh, Deepak Rajput, and Siddharth Choudhary. (ANI)