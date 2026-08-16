Cheteshwar Pujara praised KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal’s 155-run stand in the Galle Test, crediting their shared Karnataka experience for strong communication. He said Rahul’s senior presence helped ease Padikkal’s nerves and score his maiden Test century.

Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara has decoded the partnership between KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal on Day 1 of the opening Test of the two–match series against Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium on Saturday, August 15.

Rahul and Padikkal dominated the Sri Lankan bowling attack with a mix of aggression and sound technique, neutralising the spin threat on a challenging Galle surface. The Karnataka duo forged a 155-run partnership for the second wicket following Yashasvi Jaiswal’s dismissal and took India close to the 200-run mark before the tea break.

However, their partnership came to an abrupt halt after KL Rahul was forced to retire hurt on 77 off 162 balls due to severe body cramps, while Devdutt Padikkal carried on his innings and notched up his maiden international century in 134 balls, becoming the first Indian batter to score a Test century on Independence Day.

Also Read: Padikkal smashes maiden Test ton on return; Kotak hails young gun

Pujara’s Take on Rahul-Padikkal’s Karnataka Connection

KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal’s partnership became a talking point from Day 1 of the opening Test, as the pair showed excellent understanding at the crease and complemented each other brilliantly against the Sri Lankan bowlers.

Speaking on Sony Sports Network after Day 1, Cheteshwar Pujara highlighted their shared Karnataka and first-class cricket background, explaining that their familiarity helped them communicate effectively, understand each other’s game and develop a strong understanding of the conditions.

“The boys of Karnataka have played a lot of cricket together. So, this partnership was necessary from the team’s point of view. But when you play a lot of matches with a batsman, if you play together in first-class cricket, the teamwork is better." Pujara said.

“So, they understand each other's game. The communication is good. On the field, it is important in a partnership that you understand the strategy of the batsman, where the opposition team is bowling, which spinner is getting help from which pitch.

“So, everything is discussed. And when you play in the same first-class team, everything becomes easier. And this was a great partnership for both of them," he added.

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KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal had played together for Karnataka in first-class cricket as well as white-ball domestic tournaments, giving them an existing understanding of each other’s playing styles and communication. Their familiarity was evident during their crucial partnership in Galle.

Pujara Hails Rahul’s Role in Easing Padikkal’s Nerves

Further speaking on Devdutt Padikkal’s century, Cheteshwar Pujara emphasised the importance of Rahul’s presence at the other end, particularly given the pressure surrounding the young batter’s innings. He suggested that Rahul’s experience as a senior player helped Padikkal settle his nerves.

“And especially for Devdutt Padikkal. Because it was an important match for him, so KL Rahul was with him,” the former India batter said.

“So, being a senior player, he must have explained a lot to Devdutt about how the pitch is behaving. And the nerves get eased," he added.

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Meanwhile, Team India finished Day 1 of the opening Test with 288/2 in 73 overs, with Devdutt Padikkal and Rishabh Pant batting on 131 and 27, respectively. KL Rahul’s return to the crease after being retired hurt was not required before stumps were drawn, as Padikkal and Pant safely navigated the team through the remaining overs of the opening day.

However, Rahul is likely to resume his batting on Day 2, as batting coach Sitanshu Kotak confirmed that the veteran batter was “fine now” after suffering cramps and is expected to be fit to continue his innings on Sunday.

Also Read: IND vs SL, 1st Test: KL Rahul Checks On Sri Lankan Fielder After Sweep Shot Hits His Helmet (WATCH)