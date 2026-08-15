Devdutt Padikkal scored a magnificent maiden Test century on his return against Sri Lanka, becoming the first Indian to achieve the feat on Independence Day. His stellar performance at the No. 3 position has put India in a dominant position and ignited a debate about him being the long-term solution for the crucial batting spot.

Team India batter Devdutt Padikkal played a statement-making century knock on his return in the first Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium on Saturday, August 15.

The visitors finished Day 1 of the opening Test by posting a total of 288/2 in 73 overs, with Devdutt Padikkal and Rishabh Pant batting on 131 and 27, respectively. The vice-captain KL Rahul played a gritty innings of 77 off 162 balls but retired hurt before resuming batting following the tea break, reportedly due to severe cramps.

For Sri Lanka, spinner Prabath Jayasuriya was the only wicket-taker as he registered figures of 1/77 at an economy rate of 3.20 in his spell of 24 overs. The rest of the bowling attack struggled to contain India’s batters, with Padikkal and Pant putting the hosts under sustained pressure through the final session.

Also Read: IND vs SL, 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Bizarre Run-Out After Collision With Sri Lanka Bowler Sparks Debate

Padikkal Makes Statement with a Century

As Team India put themselves in a commanding position on Day 1 of the opening Test, Devdutt Padikkal’s century innings was the most talked about, especially given how seamless his transition into the pivotal one-down role looked. Promoted to no.3 in the absence of injured Sai Sudharsan, Padikkal seized the opportunity with both hands.

Walking out to bat after Yashasvi Jaiswal’s dismissal at 47/1, the Karnataka batter joined KL Rahul at the crease to carry on India’s innings. Devdutt Padikkal took up the responsibility of anchoring the hosts’ innings while building a strong 155-run partnership with Rahul, who was playing as a second fiddle rather than taking his usual dominant role.

Before the tea break, Devdutt Padikkal was batting on 82 and continued to look completely untroubled against the Lankan bowling attack, eventually reaching his historic maiden Test century off 134 balls. With this, Padikkal became the first Indian batter to score a Test century on Independence Day.

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Devdutt Padikkal scored his maiden international century on his return to Test cricket, with his last appearance in whites coming against Australia in Perth in December last year. Padikkal was not included in the Test series against England but was picked for the red-ball series against South Africa and the West Indies, although he did not get a game.

Before making his return to the Test XI, Padikkal played an innings of 142 off 164 balls during a three-day practice match against Sri Lanka XI in Colombo, confirming his no.3 position in Sai Sudharsan’s absence.

Padikkal’s Maiden Ton Sparks Debate Over India’s No. 3 Spot

Devdutt Padikkal’s maiden Test century against Sri Lanka has sparked debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts backing the Karnataka batter to retain his place at No. 3 after his impressive performance in Galle.

Taking to their X handles, many fans hailed Padikkal’s maiden Test century and backed him to cement his place at No. 3, with some even calling him the ideal long-term successor to Cheteshwar Pujara in the crucial batting position. Others praised Padikkal for making the most of his opportunity after spending several matches on the bench.

However, some fans pointed out that Padikkal’s opportunity came only because of the injury to Sai Sudharsan, while others questioned whether one century should be enough to settle the ongoing debate over India’s No. 3 position.

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In his three matches, including the ongoing Test against Sri Lanka, Devdutt Padikkal has scored 221 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 73.66. In his first-class career, the Karnataka batter has an aggregate of 3800 runs, including 9 centuries and 21 fifties, at an average of 43.18 in 56 matches.

Also Read: Padikkal's sensational maiden Test ton puts India in command on Day 1