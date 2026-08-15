Team India's KL Rahul displayed exemplary sportsmanship after his sweep shot struck Sri Lankan fielder Nishan Madushka during the first Test. Following the incident, Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal built a dominant unbeaten partnership, both scoring half-centuries to put India in a strong position at 197/1 on Day 1.

Team India vice-captain KL Rahul displayed his exemplary sportsmanship during Day 1 of the ongoing first Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium on Saturday, August 15.

After opting to bat first under skipper Shubman Gill, Team India openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (32) and KL Rahul provided a steady start to the visitors’ innings, forming a 47-run partnership before Jaiswal’s unfortunate run-out following a collision with Sri Lanka spinner Keshara Nuwantha at the non-striker’s end.

Thereafter, KL Rahul was joined by his Karnataka teammate Devdutt Padikkal at the crease to carry on India’s innings. At the end of the lunch break, the hosts posted a total of101/1 in 27 overs, with KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal batting on 32 and 35, respectively, alongside an unbeaten 54-run partnership for the second wicket.

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KL Rahul’s Sportmanship Goes Viral

As Team India steadied the ship through an impressive partnership after the early jolt, the game took a concerning turn when a fierce sweep shot from KL Rahul struck a Sri Lankan fielder at close range, bringing a temporary halt to the action as players and medical staff rushed to assist.

The incident took place in the 10th over of India’s first innings batting when Rahul attempted a sweep shot off Prabhat Jayasuriya’s delivery. However, the India Test vice-captain’s powerful sweep struck Nishan Madushka, who was stationed at short leg and was directly in the path of the shot.

Although the fielder tried to duck and protect himself, the ball struck him flush on the helmet. His Sri Lankan teammates got concerned while the medical staff rushed onto the pitch. However, KL Rahul, showing immediate concern, checked on the well-being of Nishan after completing the reluctant run forced by his batting partner Yashasvi Jaiswal to ensure the Sri Lankan fielder was okay.

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After the initial assessment on the field, Nishan Madushka was escorted off the field by the medical staff for further concussion evaluations, with substitute fielder Sooriyabandara taking his place on the field.

Sri Lanka is likely to be allowed to have a concussion substitute if Nishan Madushka is officially diagnosed with a concussion by the medical team, subject to approval from the match referee under ICC regulations for a like-for-like replacement.

KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal Steady India's Ship

After Yashasvi Jaiswal’s dismissal, KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal completely capitalized on the recovery phase, building a magnificent, dominant partnership to put India firmly in the driver's seat through the opening day's sessions.

Padikkal took up the responsibility of anchoring the innings while Rahul seamlessly rotated the strike and kept the scoreboard ticking, safely guiding India through the afternoon sessions with complete command. Devdutt Padikkal was the first to complete the half-century in 81 balls, alongside 4 fours and a six.

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And then Rahul brought up his fifty in 127 balls, as the vice-captain wasn’t playing aggressively and instead focused on building a rock-solid foundation to frustrate the Sri Lankan bowling attack. Rahul and Padikkal’s unbeaten 155-run partnership put the hosts’ bowlers under pressure, as the pair continued to pile on the runs with composure and textbook technique.

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At the end of the tea break, Team India posted a total of 197/1 in 53 overs, with Devdutt Padikkal and KL Rahul batting on 84 and 77, respectively.

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