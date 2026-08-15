Team India vice-captain KL Rahul retired hurt on 77 due to severe cramps on Day 1 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. After a gritty knock and a 155-run partnership with Devdutt Padikkal, Rahul's sudden exit due to physical exhaustion has sparked concern in the Indian camp and among fans.

Team India vice-captain KL Rahul has sparked concerns in the dressing room after he was forced to retire hurt due to severe cramps on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium on Saturday, August 15.

After opting to bat first under skipper Shubman Gill, Team India had a steady start to their first-inning batting, with the openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (47) and KL Rahul forming a 47-run partnership before the former’s unfortunate run-out dismissal following a collision with Sri Lanka spinner Keshara Nuwantha at the non-striker’s end.

Thereafter, KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal carried on India’s innings and formed an unbeaten 155-run partnership for the second wicket to help the visitors post 197/1 in 53 overs, with Rahul and Padikkal batting on 77 and 82, respectively.

Also Read: IND vs SL: Padikkal, Rahul fifties put India in command at 197/1

Injury Concern for Team India

As Team India was looking to capitalize further on a dominant opening day, Rahul, who batted with immense patience and grit to notch up his fifty, appeared to be in visible discomfort after injuring his right forearm and struggling with severe muscle spasms in both hands and legs.

After the tea break, Padikkal and Rahul walked out to the field to resume their batting, but the latter was unable to continue. During the break, Team India Test vice-captain was seen receiving treatment to his injured hand from the medical staff in the dressing room and still walked out to the pitch only to realize he could not properly grip his bat or walk comfortably.

Rahul signalled to the umpires and walked back to the pavilion with the help of physiotherapists. The veteran batter was spotted limping and even struggled to climb the stairs as the severe cramps and physical exhaustion proved too much to continue, following a gruelling 162-ball knock.

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At the time of retiring hurt, KL Rahul was batting on 77 off 162 balls, including 9 fours and 1 six. Team India skipper Shubman Gill joined Devdutt Padikkal at the crease and was dismissed for 16 off 28 balls after he was caught out by Lahiru Udara off Prabath Jayasuriya’s delivery at 236/2.

After Gill’s dismissal, Rishabh Pant joined Devdutt Padikkal at the crease to carry on India’s innings. Team India posted a total of 239/2, with Padikkal and Pant batting on 107 and 3, respectively, before the rain stopped play.

KL Rahul’s Injury Scare Sparks Concern Among Fans

KL Rahul’s injury scare after retiring hurt with severe cramps has sparked concern among fans on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts hoping that the India vice-captain has not suffered a serious injury and can return to the crease once he recovers.

Taking to their X handles, many fans expressed concern over Rahul’s condition, with some highlighting the severity of his cramps and the difficulty he faced while walking back to the dressing room. Others hoped that the experienced batter would recover quickly and return to the crease, given his crucial first-innings effort.

However, some fans also expressed concern over the potential impact of Rahul’s injury on India’s campaign, stressing the importance of the experienced batter’s presence in the middle. Several others wished him a speedy recovery and hoped the cramps were only a temporary setback rather than a serious injury.

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Meanwhile, Team India extended the total to 288/2 in 73 overs, with Devdutt Padikkal and Rishabh Pant batting on 131 and 27, respectively at the end of Day 1 of the opening Test in Galle.

Also Read: IND vs SL: Washington Sundar’s Fitness Doubt Adds to Team India’s Injury Woes Ahead of 2nd Test