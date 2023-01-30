Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Dinesh Karthik will be happiest': Murali Vijay trolled after announcing retirement from international cricket

    Out-of-favour India player Murali Vijay announced he was retiring from international cricket, which sparked a massive reaction on Twitter, with most trolls stating Dinesh Karthik would be the happiest.

    Dinesh Karthik will be happiest Murali Vijay trolled after announcing retirement from international cricket snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 30, 2023, 4:34 PM IST

    Out-of-favour India player Murali Vijay announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday, sparking a massive reaction from fans across social media platforms. The right-handed batter, who featured in 61 Tests, 17 ODIs and nine T20 Internationals, last played for the country in the Perth Test against Australia in December 2018.

    Murali Vijay's Test debut was against Australia in the 2008-09 season at Nagpur as a replacement for Gautam Gambhir. The opener featured in first-class and List-A cricket for Tamil Nadu late in 2019. As far as professional cricket is concerned, he last turned out for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League in 2020.

    "Today, with immense gratitude and humility, I announce my retirement from all forms of international cricket," Vijay said in a statement on Twitter.

    "I am excited to announce that I will be exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket and the business side of it, where I will also continue to participate in the sport that I love and challenge myself in new and different environments," the 38-year-old Vijay added.

    "I believe this is the next step in my journey as a cricketer and I look forward to the new chapter in my life," he added.

    He thanked the BCCI, TNCA, CSK and Chemplast Sanmar and said, "I am grateful for the opportunities given to me by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, Chennai Super Kings and Chemplast Sanmar."

    "To all my team-mates, coaches, mentors and support staff: It has been an absolute privilege to have played with you all, and, I thank you for helping me turn my dream into reality," he further said.

    Thanking fans for their support through his ups and downs, he said, "I will forever cherish the moments I spent with you all and your support has always been a source of motivation for me.

    Also read: 'Thank you for all the memories' - Murali Vijay announces international retirement; wishes pour in

    "Lastly, I would like to thank my family & friends for their unconditional love and support throughout my career. They have been my backbone and without them, I would not have been able to achieve what I  have today," he said.

    In 61 Tests, Vijay scored 3982 runs at an average of 38.28 with the highest score of 167. He hit 12 hundreds and 15 half-centuries. In 17 ODIs, he made 339 runs and in seven T20Is, he got 169 runs.

    In the IPL, he shone for CSK and the runs he scored turned the attention on him. In the 2010 season, Vijay scored 458 runs for the Super Kings with a century and two fifties, including a blistering 127 against Rajasthan Royals in Chennai, which brought him into the national reckoning.

    Following Murali Vijay's retirement announcement, Twitter users trolled the batter, with most stating that Dinesh Karthik would be the happiest to hear this news. The two Indian cricketers had hit the headlines after Dinesh Karthik's first wife, Nikita Vanjara, fell in love with his once-good friend Murali Vijay after five years into their marriage.

    In 2012, Tamil Nadu played a crucial Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Karnataka, and during this match, Dinesh Karthik came to know about his wife's affair with Murali Vijay. The incident led Karthik to divorce Nikita. 

    Nikita became pregnant with a boy following her divorce. Nitika and Murali Vijay soon got married, and both parties handled the divorce promptly and quietly. As of today, Murali Vijay and Nikita are parents of 3 children.

    Meanwhile, Dinesh Karthik found true love when he met Indian squash player Dipika Pallikal in 2015 and tied the knot with her in August.

    Here's a look at how Twitter reacted to Murali Vijay's retirement announcement, with most trolls bringing up the drama that surrounded Dinesh Karthik and his first wife, Nikita Vanjara:

    (With inputs from PTI) 

    Last Updated Jan 30, 2023, 4:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Thank you for all the memories - Murali Vijay announces international retirement, as wishes pour in-ayh

    'Thank you for all the memories' - Murali Vijay announces international retirement; wishes pour in

    We need improvement at the senior level - Mithali Raj after India ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup victory-ayh

    'We need improvement at the senior level' - Mithali Raj after India's ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup victory

    Titas Sadhu: The tale of a sprinter and swimmer becoming a ICC Womens U-19 T20 World Cup-winning pacer-ayh

    Titas Sadhu: The tale of a sprinter and swimmer becoming a World Cup-winning pacer

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: India sneaks past in a low-scoring thriller against New Zealand; netizens gladdened-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 2nd T20I: India sneaks past in a low-scoring thriller; netizens gladdened

    ICC Womens U-19 T20 World Cup 2023, IND vs ENG: India decimates England by 7 wickets, supporters delighted-ayh

    ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup 2023: India decimates England by 7 wickets; supporters delighted

    Recent Stories

    Esha Gupta SEXY photos: Actress shows off her BOLD side in monochrome pictures-SEE NOW RBA

    Esha Gupta SEXY photos: Actress shows off her BOLD side in monochrome pictures-SEE NOW

    Indians targetted abroad: Kerala man stabbed in Poland; Khalistanis attack Tiranga Yatra in Australia AJR

    Indians targetted abroad: Kerala man stabbed in Poland; Khalistanis attack Tiranga Yatra in Australia

    Khelo India Youth Games: Technical officials flounder for basics in brand new accommodation-ayh

    Khelo India Youth Games 2023: Technical officials flounder basics in 'brand new' accommodation

    Narendra Dabholkar murder case: CBI gets another three weeks to decide on further probe - adt

    Narendra Dabholkar murder case: CBI gets another three weeks to decide on further probe

    Thank you for all the memories - Murali Vijay announces international retirement, as wishes pour in-ayh

    'Thank you for all the memories' - Murali Vijay announces international retirement; wishes pour in

    Recent Videos

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon