Spain's national team practiced free kicks for their FIFA World Cup round of 16 match against Portugal. The game is seen as a clash of generations, with Cristiano Ronaldo facing Lamine Yamal. Spain is yet to concede a goal in the tournament.

The Spanish men's national side carried out some free kick practice ahead of their side's hotly-anticipated round of 16 FIFA World Cup clash against Portugal.

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Clash of Generations: Ronaldo vs Yamal

Spain versus Portugal, scheduled for July 7, 12:30 AM, is set to be a clash of generations, with the 41-year-old Portugal icon, club football giant Cristiano Ronaldo, set to encounter the next generation of Spanish football, spearheaded by 18-year-old Lamine Yamal. The 2010 champions, Spain, who have not conceded in any of their FIFA WC 2026 games so far, will face a tough test against Cristiano's men, who are still searching for that perfect all-round game, especially against big sides.

Posting on X, SEFutbol posted, "Of those GOALS and PARADES that are a joy to WATCH and SAVOR. #VamosEspana | #CopaMundialFIFA" 😌 De esos 𝗚𝗢𝗟𝗘𝗦 y 𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗔𝗗𝗔𝗦 que da gusto 𝗩𝗘𝗥 y 𝗘𝗦𝗖𝗨𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗥.#VamosEspaña | #CopaMundialFIFA pic.twitter.com/N1TuVO7gc5 — Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) July 5, 2026 The teenage Yamal also produced a sensational free kick, which crashed into the net.

Spain's Dominant Defensive Run

La Roja continued their impressive march through the tournament with a 3-0 win over Austria in the round of 32, maintaining a flawless defensive record with three goals and another clean sheet. Forward Mikel Oyarzabal netted a brace, while fullback Pedro Porro scored his first international goal to outclass the Austrians. With this victory, Spain booked their place in the pre-quarters.

Unai Simon Sets New World Cup Record

Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon etched his name into FIFA World Cup history after setting a new record for the longest run without conceding a goal, leading La Roja into the last 16.

According to Opta Jose, Simon has now gone 519 consecutive World Cup minutes without conceding, surpassing the previous record of 517 minutes held by Italy's Walter Zenga.

The clean sheet against Austria was his fourth of the tournament and extended Spain's remarkable defensive streak to 595 minutes across five consecutive World Cup matches without letting in a goal.

Spain are yet to concede in the ongoing tournament, underlining their dominance at both ends of the pitch as they registered their first World Cup knockout-stage victory since lifting the trophy in South Africa in 2010. (ANI)