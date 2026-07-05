Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer said India lost momentum after the 15th over in the 2nd T20I vs England. He backed Ravi Bishnoi despite a costly over and praised debutant Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, while crediting England's Jacob Bethell and Sam Curran.

'Momentum went away after 15th over': Iyer

Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer said India lost momentum after the 15th over in the second T20I against England, with the match turning further in England's favour during the 17th over. Backing Ravi Bishnoi, Iyer said the young spinner would learn from the experience and return stronger. He praised India's total as a competitive one and highlighted Tilak Varma's valuable late cameo in the final over. Iyer credited England's Jacob Bethell for his aggressive batting and Sam Curran for cleverly using the ground dimensions to restrict India's left-handed batters by denying them scoring opportunities on the leg side.

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"I know where it all went away, but I don't want to pinpoint any particular player. After the 15th game, momentum went away. [On Bishnoi] I think he'll come back stronger. Then the game got away in the 17th over... he'll have to learn. It was a phenomenal score on this track, Tilak's phenomenal 20 in the final over. Credit where due: watching Bethell, he definitely took on the bowlers. I think Sam Curran analysed the dimensions of the ground early on and did not give room to our left-handers. The batters are strong on the leg side; he was not letting them play there."

Praise for debutant Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Speaking about debutant Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Iyer admired his fearless attitude, saying he never expected him to be nervous. [Sooryavanshi debut] I think he's got that unflinching attitude. It's just sensational to watch. I wasn't anticipating him to be nervous, sensational cricket over the last couple of months and years. Definitely stepped up to the occasion, pleasing to the eye," Iyer said after the match.

Bethell helps England take 1-0 lead

A majestic half-century from Jacob Bethell helped England edge past India by 4 wickets in the second T20I on Saturday in Manchester.

Bethell played a commanding innings of 76 off 46 balls laced with 5 fours and sixes each, leading the hosts to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20 series after the first match was washed out due to rain. Bethell slammed Ravi Bishnoi for 29 runs and brought up an excellent fifty to get the game under control for the hosts. (ANI)