These stories go beyond headlines — they show that cricket legends are human too. Behind the centuries and hat-tricks, many have experienced life’s ups and downs, divorces and re-marriages, heartbreaks and new beginnings — just like fans do.
Cricketers with Multiple Marriages
Cricket isn’t just about runs and wickets — off the field too, some legends have had intriguing personal lives. These stars found love more than once, whether through destiny, divorce, loss, or fresh beginnings. Here’s a roundup of famous cricketers whose marriage stories have turned as many heads as their cricketing feats.
Imran Khan – Three Times in Search of Love
The former Pakistan captain turned politician has one of cricket’s most talked-about personal journeys. Imran first married Jemima Goldsmith in 1995, later wed journalist Reham Khan, and finally tied the knot with Bushra Bibi — making him one of the few players with three marriages.
Shoaib Malik – From Tennis Star to TV Actress
Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik’s personal life has seen its share of headlines. After his first marriage with Ayesha Siddiqui ended, he married tennis ace Sania Mirza, and later, in 2024, he began a new chapter with Pakistani TV star Sana Javed.
Wasim Akram – Tragedy and New Beginnings
One of cricket’s fastest bowlers, Wasim’s first marriage ended with the tragic loss of his wife, Huma Mufti. He later found companionship again with Shaniera Thompson, showing life’s resilience beyond the pitch.
Glenn McGrath – Love After Loss
Australia’s legendary fast bowler experienced heartbreak with the loss of his first wife, Jane, to cancer. McGrath later remarried, tying the knot with Sara Leonardi — blending family and healing after tragedy.
Anil Kumble – Quietly Rewriting Personal Playbooks
Rarely in the gossip columns, Indian spin maestro Anil Kumble surprised fans with his personal life: after parting ways with his first wife, he remarried in the late ’90s — a move that reminded everyone even disciplined competitors get second chances in life.
Javagal Srinath – Love, Cricket & a Second Start
Former Indian pacer Javagal Srinath bowed out of his first marriage in the early 2000s but found love again, marrying journalist Madhavi Patravali in 2008 — proof that life after separation can be fulfilling.
Jonty Rhodes – From Kate to Melanie
South African fielding legend Jonty Rhodes surprised fans when he embarked on a second marriage after nearly two decades, showing that love doesn’t come with an expiry date.
Brett Lee – Fast Bowler, Fast Life Changes
Australia’s Brett Lee first tied the knot in the mid-2000s but later divorced and married his second wife years later — living proof that even the quickest bowlers evolve off the field too.
Mohammad Azharuddin – From Bollywood Love to New Chapters
Former India skipper Azharuddin’s personal life was always in the spotlight. After divorcing his first wife, he married actress Sangeeta Bijlani — a high-profile union that captured headlines for years.
Dinesh Karthik – Childhood Friend to Squash Star
Wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik’s love story began with childhood friend Nikita Vanjara, and after they parted ways, he later married squash champion Dipika Pallikal, blending cricketing legacy with athletic flair.
