Following Stephen Fleming's exit as CSK head coach, Ravichandran Ashwin backed MS Dhoni as the ideal successor. Ashwin said Dhoni's deep understanding of the game makes him the best choice, while acknowledging his huge presence in the dressing room.

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes that ex-Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is the ‘ideal candidate’ to take over the role of head coach after long-time mentor Stephen Fleming and the franchise mutually parted ways.

Fleming ended his 18-year association with CSK, starting as a player in the inaugural IPL season in 2008 before being transitioned to a full-time coach in 2009. His departure from the franchise follows a challenging period for the franchise, which has failed to reach the playoffs for the third consecutive IPL season and a bottom-place finish for the Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket.

The former New Zealand captain’s exit from the CSK franchise leaves the door open for the new head coach to completely reshape the team's technical strategy. MS Dhoni’s name has often been discussed by cricket fans and experts, given his unparalleled understanding of the game and deep-rooted history with the franchise.

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‘No Better Person That CSK Can Go For’

Ravichandran Ashwin, who closely worked with MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming during his time at the Chennai Super Kings, shared his perspective on the franchise’s coaching vacancy, emphasizing that while the team needed a change, Dhoni remains the natural successor.

“Fleming really understood what ticked Dhoni, and Dhoni understood that Fleming was a great lieutenant, and that partnership carried on for such a long time. I would say it was about time Chennai Super Kings looked beyond,” Ashwin told ESPN CricInfo.

“If Dhoni is willing to do that, there is no better person that Chennai Super Kings can go after. f not, they need to find someone who will be able to operate independently and take accountability for his or her own actions,” he added.

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MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming worked together for the last 18 years, and their partnership yielded the Chennai Super Kings five IPL titles and two Champions League T20 trophies, setting a standard for consistency and team culture in franchise cricket.

Their historic alliance became the bedrock of the ‘Yellow Army,’ often cited as one of the most successful coach-captain pairings in the history of the sport. Fleming’s departure from the CSK after 18 years of service signals a monumental shift for the franchise as they navigate a period of significant transition.

The Reality of Stepping into the CSK Dressing Room

Further speaking on the delicate situation awaiting any external candidate, the former Indian spinner highlighted the unique pressure inherent in the role, stating that MS Dhoni carries a huge name in the dressing room, despite not being the captain.

“I think there is a small aspect of uncertainty for anybody who will walk into that dressing room. Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a huge name, and he’s still very much a part of the discussion when you’re talking about a squad that will be picked to play.” Ashwin said.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s remarks have reignited discussions over MS Dhoni's long-term future with Chennai Super Kings, with many wondering whether the five-time IPL-winning captain and legendary wicketkeeper-batter could transition into a coaching role once he finally calls time on his illustrious IPL career.

In the last IPL season, MS Dhoni didn’t play a single match due to a calf strain and was completely sidelined throughout the 2026 campaign. His continued absence from the playing XI, combined with the team’s failure to qualify for the playoffs for the third consecutive year, has intensified speculation about whether the franchise will move toward a formal transition of his role from the field to the dugout.

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