The former India batter has reportedly emerged as the leading candidate to succeed Fleming at CSK. According to Times of India, Badani served as Delhi Capitals coach in the previous season and has impressed with his tactical acumen.

CSK's top brass is currently in Dallas reviewing team performance from recent seasons. Badani's familiarity with the IPL environment and his understanding of modern T20 cricket make him a strong contender. His potential appointment would bring fresh energy to the dressing room while maintaining the franchise's winning culture.