President Droupadi Murmu flagged off the PBG Soldierathon at Rashtrapati Bhavan to strengthen civilian-military bonds. The event, patronized by Mizoram Governor Gen (Dr) VK Singh, is guided by the vision 'Run for Soldiers, Run with Soldiers'.

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday flagged off the PBG Soldierathon at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, an initiative aimed at strengthening the bond between civilians and the Armed Forces. General (Dr) VK Singh, Governor of Mizoram and patron of the initiative, was also present at the ceremony.

"President Droupadi Murmu flagged off the PBG Soldierathon at a ceremony held at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of General (Dr) VK Singh, Governor of Mizoram, who is the patron of the initiative," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on X.

President Droupadi Murmu flagged off the PBG Soldierathon at a ceremony held at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of General (Dr) VK Singh, Governor of Mizoram who is the patron of the initiative. The Soldierathon serves as a unique platform to strengthen the… pic.twitter.com/GeOu37UbAp — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 2, 2026

Run for Soldiers, Run with Soldiers

The event serves as a platform to strengthen the bond between civilians and the Armed Forces, guided by the vision of "Run for Soldiers, Run with Soldiers", it said.

"The Soldierathon serves as a unique platform to strengthen the bond between civilians and the Armed Forces, guided by the vision of 'Run for Soldiers, Run with Soldiers'," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Centred on the theme 'Supporting Real Heroes - the Armed Forces of India,' the event pays tribute to the dedication, courage and sacrifice of our soldiers while encouraging citizens to express their solidarity with them through active participation," the post added.