West Bengal Sports Minister Indranil Khan has announced a historic football match between India and Brazil in Kolkata on October 3. He stressed the need for a transparent ticketing process for the landmark clash at the Salt Lake Stadium.

West Bengal Sports Minister Dr Indranil Khan described India's upcoming football match against Brazil as a historic moment, as the national team will face the five-time World Cup champions for the first time. He said Kolkata, known for its deep football culture, is the ideal venue for the landmark clash, which will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium ahead of Durga Puja.

"This is historic. For the first time, the Indian national football team is going to face the five-time world champions and one of the top five-ranked international teams--the main team of Brazil, the World Cup-playing team of Brazil. We are very lucky that this history is going to be written in the city of Kolkata, where football is a passion, an emotion, and is intricately associated with our culture. This history will be written on 3rd October, just ahead of Durga Puja," Indranil Khan told ANI.

Focus on Fair and Transparent Ticketing

"There will be thousands of people at the Salt Lake Stadium, where the Men in Blue will face Brazil, and we will all be cheering for Indian football...The match has just been officially confirmed by both sides, and we are already in talks with the AIFF. We will have another meeting in the next few days regarding the ticketing system. We have already conveyed to the AIFF that the ticketing system must be completely transparent, fair, and accessible to all football lovers. There have been incidents of irregularities in ticketing during previous governments in West Bengal. To prevent such issues, including black marketing and unethical or corrupt practices, we have asked the AIFF to ensure a fair and transparent ticketing process using the latest technology, including the systems used by FIFA during the World Cup," he added.

AIFF Confirms Historic Fixture

AIFF on Thursday confirmed that the Brazil senior men's national team will face India in an international friendly on October 3 in Kolkata, marking a historic occasion for Indian football.

Brazil, five-time world champions, are the most successful men's national team in football. India will host the Selecão at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in one of the biggest matches in Indian football history. The fixture will mark the highest-ranked opposition India have faced since the FIFA World Ranking was introduced in 1992, with Brazil currently ranked fifth. (ANI)