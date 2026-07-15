MS Dhoni was spotted at the first ODI between India and England in Birmingham, cheering for the team and sharing popcorn with a young fan.

Former captain and legend MS Dhoni graced Birmingham with his presence during the ongoing first ODI between England and India on Tuesday, July 14. The Men in Blue are playing a three-match series.

Dhoni was spotted in the stands, cheering for the Indian team and watching the game. He was seen wearing a black t-shirt with a black jacket over it and jeans, with his black shades on. The veteran was seen having a conversation with a young kid seated beside him.

The kid was having popcorn and offered the same to Dhoni, who accepted it and had a bit, enjoying his time in the stands during the game.

Dhoni's Wife Also Present, Team Looks to Bounce Back

Earlier, Sakshi Singh, Dhoni's wife, also posted a story on her official Instagram handle. It was a picture of the action from the ground, indicating that she was also in the stands watching the game live.

Following the humiliating 0-4 loss in the T20I series, Shubman Gill and Co. will be eager to bounce back and win the ODI series.

Earlier, Dhoni was also present in the stands during the third T20I in Nottingham on his birthday, July 7. Unfortunately, the Men in Blue lost that game by a massive margin of 125 runs.

Dhoni's presence at the match delighted fans, with many sharing photos and videos on social media.